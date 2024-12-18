Daryl Carter's Tips: 7/2 Best bet Segal to strike at Newbury

Two Newbury selections on Wednesday

Racefit Westwood can strike at Newbury

Saint Segal down in grade appeals strongly

Herakles Westwood - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - made a very satisfactory start over fences at Taunton last time but lacked the pace of the winner in the closing stages. Still, he stayed on to good effect and with that run under his belt, he should strip fitter and be aided by this likely stiffer stamina test. He ended last season with a promising second at Ayr to the useful Catch Him Derry (now rated 17lb higher) on his first crack at three miles, ending the season with a career-best, and he holds untapped potential at this distance.

He looks like a horse on the upgrade for Warren Greatrex, and considering he had Mt Fugi Park behind on that occasion, he is the percentage call to get the better of him again and continue his steady progression.

The selection is unexposed at this trip, and although this is a step up in grade, there's lots to like about him. Mt Fugi Park is expected to improve for fences and is feared most ahead of Wrappedupinmay, who has the stamina to prove over this far.

Still, the selection stays well, is on the upgrade, and is on the correct side of the handicapper. Today's stiffer stamina test should suit him. He holds a race fitness advantage over his main rivals, and with a good pace set up, he can likely leave this rating of 117 behind.

Any 3/14.00 or bigger is acceptable.

Recommended Bet 13:15 Newbury - Back Herakles Westwood SBK 7/2

This can go to Saint Segal - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is well handicapped on the best of his form if he can jump better and is well worth another crack at this trip, having shaped with encouragement in a better race than this over course and distance 19 days ago. He was badly hampered at the start at Newbury last time and lost any chance of getting involved in the finish in a race not run to suit those at the rear of the field. Still, he did well attempting to make up ground on the inside and finished his race off well.

This is a welcome rest bite down in grade and into a Class 3 for the first time in 12 months, and his latest run gave the feeling he is coming to the boil. I am happy to forgive his two previous runs this term as conditions didn't suit, and this looks like the perfect opportunity to get back in the winner's enclosure now under Jonathan Burke.

Densworth has a lofty rise to contend with after his impressive Wetherby victory, and he must prove he can back up a victory. He is the chief threat ahead of Walking On Air, who could revive his return to Newbury.

However, Saint Segal is better than he showed last time, and this looks like his best opportunity to score for some time. Back the selection at 11/43.75 or bigger.