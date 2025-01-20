Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 ex-pointer to be fav's biggest danger at Warwick
Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Warwick to challenge the favourite...
Selection shaped with promise on point debut
Doubts over others in the field
Sea Presenting is overpriced w/o the fav at Warwick
Warwick - 12:35 - Back Sea Presenting w/o the fav
That's Nice is the odds-on favourite for this mares' novices' hurdle. She was very disappointing last time but she will be tough to beat if bouncing back to the level she showed when winning over C&D on rules debut. Rather than taking her on, there's a more attractive option in the without the favourite market.
Miss Cynthia heads that market but, while she showed plenty of ability on the Flat, she didn't convince me as a hurdler at Fakenham. Jasmine d'Airy may improve from her hurdling debut at Lingfield but that run was a bit disappointing given the ability she showed in Ireland. Presenting Doy is a winning pointer but it's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices.
Sea Presenting made her debut at the end of October and ran a promising race in defeat. She was held up in a slowly run race and her jumping wasn't always slick. She briefly dropped back into a share of last after the first in the back straight on the final circuit before gradually making headway. She made plenty of ground on the very long to two out, which she jumped in a share of third. She wasn't able to go with the front pair after that but kept going well under pressure to finish third.
Given that she was poorly positioned in a steadily run race, this was a good effort from Sea Presenting against two mares who were ridden much handier. The runner up and sixth have won since.
It may be that this test will be a little on the sharp side for Sea Presenting on her rules debut. But I think she has a better chance of being the biggest danger to That's Nice than the market suggests and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 20.50pts
Returned: 116.88pts
P/L: +96.38pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
