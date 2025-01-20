Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 ex-pointer to be fav's biggest danger at Warwick

Warwick horse racing
Rhys has one selection on Monday

Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Warwick to challenge the favourite...

Warwick - 12:35 - Back Sea Presenting w/o the fav

That's Nice is the odds-on favourite for this mares' novices' hurdle. She was very disappointing last time but she will be tough to beat if bouncing back to the level she showed when winning over C&D on rules debut. Rather than taking her on, there's a more attractive option in the without the favourite market.

Miss Cynthia heads that market but, while she showed plenty of ability on the Flat, she didn't convince me as a hurdler at Fakenham. Jasmine d'Airy may improve from her hurdling debut at Lingfield but that run was a bit disappointing given the ability she showed in Ireland. Presenting Doy is a winning pointer but it's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices.

Sea Presenting made her debut at the end of October and ran a promising race in defeat. She was held up in a slowly run race and her jumping wasn't always slick. She briefly dropped back into a share of last after the first in the back straight on the final circuit before gradually making headway. She made plenty of ground on the very long to two out, which she jumped in a share of third. She wasn't able to go with the front pair after that but kept going well under pressure to finish third.

Given that she was poorly positioned in a steadily run race, this was a good effort from Sea Presenting against two mares who were ridden much handier. The runner up and sixth have won since.

It may be that this test will be a little on the sharp side for Sea Presenting on her rules debut. But I think she has a better chance of being the biggest danger to That's Nice than the market suggests and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sea Presenting in the 12:35 at Warwick 1pt win w/o the favourite @

SBK12/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 20.50pts

Returned: 116.88pts

P/L: +96.38pts

RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Southwell

