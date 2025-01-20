Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday includes 18/1 Warwick tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Warwick

Mare can bounce back in familiar surroundings from a low mark

Veteran is class of the field in the Open Hunters' Chase

Course-and-distance Glimpse Of Gala has been disappointing in both of her two previous starts but had put in a promising effort on her reappearance, and is good enough to bounce back from a low mark of 117 with 5lb claimer Beau Morgan aboard.

Now 15lb below her last winning mark, when partnered by 7lb claimer at this track two years ago, the return to familiar surroundings, where she has performed well in the past, could spark some improvement from the nine-year-old.

Whilst the Charlie Longsdon-trained mare will need to show a vast amount of improvement on her recent efforts, considering the manner of her second-placed finish behind El Elefante earlier in the season over fences, with the likes of Ilovethenightlife and West Balboa behind that day, it's hard to believe she has lost all ability.

Although she may have regressed, she isn't one to give up on just yet, and the return to hurdling could allow her to regain confidence and fare better.

Cheekpieces are re-equipped, favoured to blinkers which were applied for the first time when last seen, and at odds of 18/119.00, at a course at which she is proven, Glimpse Of Gala makes each-way appeal, with four places available, and could hit the frame at generous odds.

Flemensfirth gelding Dusart was purchased for €85,000 as a three-year-old before embarking on the start of his racing career with Nicky Henderson in 2020.

He made a successful debut at Newbury, beating a field which included the likes of Soaring Glory, Amarillo Sky, and No Risk Des Flos, finished third in the Grade One Top Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, on only his second start, before finishing fifth in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival the following season, shaping with promise.

In six starts, Dusart won on four occasions for Seven Barrows, culminating in a half-a-length victory over Sounds Russian at Ayr, before undergoing wind surgery after which a 251-day break followed.

Since his previous win in April 2022, Dusart has been sparingly seen, making only four appearances under Rules, failing to complete on three occasions. Whilst he has been entitled to improve for his first outings following absences, he has been unable to build up a sequence of runs, and has had excuses a couple of times too, when brought down in the Scottish Grand National, then when hampered in the Coral Gold Cup.

Having made his final appearance for his previous trainer at Newbury, Dusart has since changed hands for £42,000, a high sum for a horse rising ten who has made such few appearances in recent years.

This would suggest Dusart still retains plenty of ability, as it's hard to decipher on form how much talent he still possesses, but he's a fine horse, well-bred being a half-brother to the top class Simonsig, and is an attractive proposition considering considering the high level of ability he displayed as a youngster.

It's plausible he is more than capable of building up a sequence of wins in this company should he remain fit and everything goes well for him. He is officially 10lb clear on ratings, with 7lb claiming Tom Chatfeild-Roberts in the plate, and the race conditions suit him the most should he be ready for this challenge.

Now with the benefit of a recent run, having made one appearance for his new trainer, Kelly Morgan, Dusart should be fit and ready for his return under Rules. Although he unseated on his first point outing at Alnwick, he had reached the eleventh fence at the time, and, following a 379-day break, he should improve for the outing.

All things considered, Dusart is the one to beat in this field, with favourable race conditions. Whilst he's on a comeback trail and has to prove he can still perform competitively, should he retain anywhere near the level of ability he has previously shown, he should comfortably beat most of his rivals in this field.

The ten-year-old remains lightly-raced and could still be a useful type. Dusart makes the most appeal and it could be worth keeping the faith in him.