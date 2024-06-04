Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Southwell

Showed promise in points

Sharper test to suit

Pismo Beach is overpriced at Southwell

Pismo Beach makes her rules debut in division two of the bumper at Southwell and given the ability that she showed in two starts in points, I think she has a better chance of making a successful start under rules than her price suggests.

She made her debut at Ballycahane and ran a promising race to finish fourth. Having tracked the leaders from an early stage, she made headway to be in a leading line of three leaving the back straight for the final time on the very long run to two out. She made a slight mistake at that fence and couldn't sustain her effort, fading away to finish fourth behind Echoing Silence who was since sold for £410,000.

Pismo Beach returned to action the following month at Curraghmore, where she was initially held up at the back of the main group before soon making headway to race prominently. She continued to hold that position and was a length in front jumping two out and she was still in a share of the lead when falling at the last.

The manner in which she travelled through those races suggests that a sharper test could see Pismo Beach in a better light and she shouldn't have any problem with the ground if the forecast heavy rain arrives. There is a slight concern that she did take quite a heavy fall last time but hopefully her fairly quick return to action for new connections suggests that she isn't showing any ill effects from that and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.