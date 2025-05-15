Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Perth
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at Perth...
-
Showed promise on point debut
-
Sharper test likely to suit
-
Not For Passin is overpriced at Perth
Perth - 17:02 - Back Not For Passin
A couple of newcomers head the market for the bumper at Perth but I think a rival with experience in the Irish pointing field can be more of a danger than the prices suggest.
Not For Passin made his debut at Loughanmore last month and ran a promising race with today's test in mind. Having been held up, he started to make headway early in the back straight on the final circuit and made a taking move to go into a close fourth after jumping two out. He travelled strongly on the outside to make it a leading line of four turning the final bend but he couldn't quite match Rathkenny in the closing stages while pulling away from the rest.
The manner in which he travelled through the race suggests a greater test of speed will suit Not For Passin and his breeding would back that up. It was only an average maiden that he contested but I think he could be better than that bare form suggests and he should certainly be the shortest priced of the three in this with experience.
It may be that one or both of the newcomers will be above average and they come from good trainers with bumpers in mind but Connells Cross was a cheap purchase and Zhanma Enki might not be a bumper type on breeding. Not For Passin looks far too big given all of this and any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 150.50pts
Returned: 229.12pts
P/L: +78.62pts
