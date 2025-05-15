Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 16/1 Dante Stakes fancy

Katie Midwinter has selections at York and Kempton on Thursday

Overpriced Royal pair make appeal at the Dante Festival

Irish-raider should fare better on his return to the Knavesmire

A winner on his latest visit to the track, Jm Jungle is now 5lb above his last winning mark but has been narrowly denied from his current rating of 93 recently, and holds leading claims at the weights returning to familiar surroundings.

The five-year-old, trained by John and Sean Quinn, made a pleasing return to action behind American Affair at Musselburgh last month, having shown a consistent level of form throughout most of his previous campaign.

He was able to beat Jordan Electrics to claim a fourth career success in a 22-runner handicap at the Ebor Festival here in August, before placing third at odds of 25/126.00 from a 4lb higher mark in the Portland at Doncaster.

Jm Jungle has amassed plenty of experience in similar contests which should hold him in good stead here from a workable mark, and considering he has previous course form, he warrants his place at the top of the shortlist.

Recommended Bet Back Jm Jungle in 14:10 York SBK 11/2

Although she has a bit to find on ratings with some of her rivals, five-year-old mare Royal Dress makes each-way appeal at the odds in this Group Two contest.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder, who is currently rated 107, has been competitive in Group Three company in the past, when narrowly beaten having suffered a luckless run at Epsom last summer before going on to achieve success at that level, defying odds of 16/117.00 at the Curragh in July.

The James Tate-trained filly has been absent since a disappointing effort in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last August, but has won when fresh in the past, including on the back of 286-day and 217-day breaks, respectively. She must overcome a 264-day absence here, but double-figure odds appear generous for a mare who, despite making her 17th start here, remains capable of showing some further improvement.

A likeable type, Royal Dress, who is out of a half-sister to a mile-and-a-half Stakes performer that stayed two-miles, Wadaa, this step up in trip could bring out the best in her, and she is one to keep onside under Ben Coen.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Dress E/W in 15:13 York SBK 14/1

Lope De Vega colt Royal Playwright is entitled to improve for his first run of the season, and could be able to return to form having disappointed in the Futurity Trophy Stakes in his final start as a juvenile.

Prior to that Group One effort at Doncaster, the Andrew Balding-trained colt had shaped with plenty of promise following a three-length success at Salisbury on debut, going on to finish a creditable third to Field Of Gold in the Solario Stakes before chasing home Wimbledon Hawkeye, who also lines up here, in the Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. Yet to be seen over further than a mile, the step up in trip could allow him to show further improvement and bridge the length-and-a-half gap with his reopposing rival in this contest.

The well-bred three-year-old has plenty of class in his family and his relatives have shown top level form over further. His dam, Arabian Queen, once won the International Stakes over this course-and-distance, and his half-sister, See The Fire, was narrowly beaten at Group One level over a mile-and-a-quarter.

Whilst The Lion In Winter should prove tough to beat if he is near his best on his return to action, he's likely to improve for the outing before going on to contest the Derby at Epsom, therefore this could be the time to take him on with an each-way contender, and Royal Playwright makes the most appeal at the prices.

Recommended Bet Back Royal Playwright E/W in 15:45 York SBK 16/1

David Marnane-trained Sir Yoshi must prove he still retains enough ability to compete at this level as a three-year-old following two below par efforts a Dundalk and Naas, respectively, but excuses can be made for both efforts and the return to a sounder surface, having had the benefit of a couple of runs this term, could allow him to fare better and be competitive under Luke McAteer.

As a juvenile, the son of Mehmas, who fetched €45,000 as a yearling, shaped with plenty of potential, finishing a close third to Rock N Roll Rocket, when behind the talented Powerful Nation in a Cork maiden, before beating Passing Phase and now 100-rated Rudi's Apple to record a first success at Tipperary. He then went on to finish a respectable fourth in Listed company, before showing further improvement to place third to Tropical Storm again at Listed level over this course-and-distance.

Sir Yoshi was only beaten a length-and-a-half on his first trip to the Knavesmire, when ahead of the reopposing Mr Lightside and King Of Light, as well as La Bellota, who went on to achieve a rating of 105. Magnum Force, a subsequent Breeders' Cup winner, now rated 112, was in second that day, further boosting the formline and suggest Sir Yoshi could be capable of more than he's shown in his first two starts this term.

It's too early to give up on the gelding, who makes each-way appeal on his return to track at which he has performed well at this level in the past.

Recommended Bet Back Sir Yoshi E/W in 16:18 York SBK 12/1

Ralph Beckett-trained filly Dash Of Azure is seeking a first career success at the fourth time of asking having finished second in each of her three starts as a juvenile.

The daughter of Blue Point, who was a 240,000gns Tatts October Book 1 yearling purchase, displayed ability during her debut campaign, chasing home subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner Desert Flower on debut at Salisbury, before finishing a length-and-a-half second to Hold A Dream, now rated 97 following a recent close second in Listed company, when equipped with a first-time hood at Yarmouth.

In her latest start, Dash Of Azure found only one too good once again, beaten by Bermuda Longtail when stepping up to 7f which appeared likely to suit. She remains over the same trip here on handicap debut, and is potentially well treated from an opening mark of 81 considering some of the opposition she has faced previously.

Likely to be plenty of further improvement to come from this young filly, Dash Of Azure makes the most appeal in this field and should be capable of progressing beyond her current rating.