Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says back 9/4 ex-pointer on rules debut at Catterick

Catterick horse racing
Rhys Williams has one selection on Tuesday

Tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Catterick...

  • Rhys's selection ran well on point debut

  • He may find this ground more suitable than the fav

  • Cobbler's Boy is overpriced at Catterick

Catterick - 15:29 - Back Cobbler's Boy

Kosac d'Oudairies sets the standard on bumper form in the closing race at Catterick but I'm not sure the combination of this track and decent ground will be ideal for him and it's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices.

Cobbler's Boy finished second on his debut at Portrush and looked the type who could be suited by a bumper. He travelled well in a prominent position throughout and he looked to have his rivals in trouble when quickening up turning into the home straight. He crashed through two out but recovered and was still in a share of the lead at the last. He couldn't hold off Banter At The Bar, however, on the run-in.

That race has worked out well with the third, Only For Our Man, winning a point since. The fourth and fifth have both since won bumpers.

The way Cobbler's Boy went through the race suggests that he is likely to have the speed for this test and has a good level of ability. The better ground may be more suitable for him and he looks to have a good chance of getting off the mark on his rules debut. Any 7/42.75 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Cobbler's Boy in the 15:29 at Catterick

SBK9/4

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 281.00pts

Returned: 362.40pts

P/L: +81.40pts

Rhys Williams

