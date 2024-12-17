Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says back 9/4 ex-pointer on rules debut at Catterick
Tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Catterick...
-
Rhys's selection ran well on point debut
-
He may find this ground more suitable than the fav
-
Cobbler's Boy is overpriced at Catterick
Catterick - 15:29 - Back Cobbler's Boy
Kosac d'Oudairies sets the standard on bumper form in the closing race at Catterick but I'm not sure the combination of this track and decent ground will be ideal for him and it's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices.
Cobbler's Boy finished second on his debut at Portrush and looked the type who could be suited by a bumper. He travelled well in a prominent position throughout and he looked to have his rivals in trouble when quickening up turning into the home straight. He crashed through two out but recovered and was still in a share of the lead at the last. He couldn't hold off Banter At The Bar, however, on the run-in.
That race has worked out well with the third, Only For Our Man, winning a point since. The fourth and fifth have both since won bumpers.
The way Cobbler's Boy went through the race suggests that he is likely to have the speed for this test and has a good level of ability. The better ground may be more suitable for him and he looks to have a good chance of getting off the mark on his rules debut. Any 7/42.75 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 281.00pts
Returned: 362.40pts
P/L: +81.40pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide