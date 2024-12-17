Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams says back 9/4 ex-pointer on rules debut at Catterick

Rhys's selection ran well on point debut

He may find this ground more suitable than the fav

Cobbler's Boy is overpriced at Catterick

Kosac d'Oudairies sets the standard on bumper form in the closing race at Catterick but I'm not sure the combination of this track and decent ground will be ideal for him and it's another ex-Irish pointer who appeals at the prices.

Cobbler's Boy finished second on his debut at Portrush and looked the type who could be suited by a bumper. He travelled well in a prominent position throughout and he looked to have his rivals in trouble when quickening up turning into the home straight. He crashed through two out but recovered and was still in a share of the lead at the last. He couldn't hold off Banter At The Bar, however, on the run-in.

That race has worked out well with the third, Only For Our Man, winning a point since. The fourth and fifth have both since won bumpers.

The way Cobbler's Boy went through the race suggests that he is likely to have the speed for this test and has a good level of ability. The better ground may be more suitable for him and he looks to have a good chance of getting off the mark on his rules debut. Any 7/42.75 or bigger appeals.