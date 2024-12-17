Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 10/1 Catterick runner

Katie Midwinter has two selections on Tuesday

She Has Notions makes appeal under Sean Bowen

Handicap debutante is one to note

Martin Keighley-trained She Has Notions makes in this 2m3f handicap, dropped down to a mark of 77 from which he can be competitive.

The son of Soldier Of Fortune was last seen finishing a respectable third under 7lb claimer Freddie Keighley at Ludlow, having previously finished fifth at Huntingdon which followed a pulled up effort.

His penultimate start was over a trip just shy of three miles, which may not have suited, but he showed more promise when able to stay on over shorter, achieving an improved finishing position although beaten a similar distance.

There was little explanation as to why he failed to give his true running when sent off as the 11/43.75 joint-favourite on his return following a course-and-distance success at Worcester. He may have struggled to back up that sole victorious effort, following a 58-day break, having returned from a 150-day layoff when successful in July.

Earlier in his career he spent 502-days off track in one absent spell, having struggled for consistency and regular outings. In the past year, however, he has been kept busier, seemingly able to stay fit, and often putting in decent performances but struggling to threaten the main contenders. The best could still be yet to come from him, as this is only his seventh chase start and he is quite lightly raced for a seven-year-old rising eight.

At double-figure odds under the in-form Sean Bowen, She Has Notions, who is a half-brother to a couple of useful types in Bythesametoken and What A Game, is one to note and represents value should he return to the form shown in the earlier part of the summer.

Recommended Bet Back She Has Notions in 13:30 Catterick SBK 9/2

Handicap debutante Spring Wind is an intriguing runner in the 0-100 mares' handicap hurdle on the card, as the maiden seeks a first career success for Tristan Davidson.

By Jukebox Jury, out of dual staying Flat winner Green Lassy, has failed to make an impression in three starts in novice company, often running at the back of the field when unable to get involved. She should find more luck down the handicap route and, based on her Irish Flat form for Barry Fitzgerald, an opening mark of 65 could prove lenient.

She has shown a decent level of ability on occasion when trained across the Irish Sea, particularly when a two-length third on her second start, when sent off at odds of 125/1126.00.

Useful hurdler Liberated Light was in front that day, with 143-rated chaser The Banger Doyle in second, two-time winner Rasiym in fourth, and the likes of recent Troytown winner Stuzzikini, Grade One second Buddy One, and 136-rated hurdler Plains Indian all further behind.

It's an eye-catching piece of form and should this mare run up to that level once again, or be able to transfer the quality of that run to hurdling, she should be capable of making the frame from a low rating.

She wasn't disgraced in her other Flat appearances either, and, although unable to make the frame following that Killarney effort, she was able to show some ability at a lower level and could have more to come over obstacles.

At an enticing price, it could be worth putting the faith in the mount of Harry Reed, who is completely unexposed in handicaps, making only her fourth start over obstacles. With four places available, Spring Wind could prove worth siding with each-way at odds of 10/111.00.