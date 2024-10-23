Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on handicap debut at Southwell

Showed ability in points

Hopefully will revert to prominent tactics

Court Cian is overpriced at Southwell

Court Cian makes his handicap debut in the closing race at Southwell and I think he has the potential to build on what he's shown over hurdles so far.

He started his career in Ireland and ran to a good level on his final start in bumpers when second to Moonovercloon. He joined the Kehoes after and has shown some promise for them in points and in a novice hurdle at Taunton.

His jumping was an issue in points and on his first two completed starts in that sphere he was given patient rides but he stepped up significantly from that when ridden much handier and won on his last two starts in the pointing field.

Court Cian was switched to Stuart Edmunds after falling in a hunter chase at Fakenham and he was given a very patient ride on his first start for the yard in a novice hurdle at Bangor. He had no chance to get involved given his early position but made some eyecatching late headway to finish fifth.

Given the improvement that came from riding him prominently in points, I'm hoping that they will go back to those tactics today particularly as this trip is likely at the short end of what he ideally wants. There is a concern over his jumping as it wasn't convincing at Bangor last time but he's shown at various times that he has a level of ability that can make him competitive off a mark of 98 and any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.