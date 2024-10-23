Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on handicap debut at Southwell

Southwell Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Southwell...

  • Showed ability in points

  • Hopefully will revert to prominent tactics

  • Court Cian is overpriced at Southwell

Southwell - 17:33 - Back Court Cian

Court Cian makes his handicap debut in the closing race at Southwell and I think he has the potential to build on what he's shown over hurdles so far.

He started his career in Ireland and ran to a good level on his final start in bumpers when second to Moonovercloon. He joined the Kehoes after and has shown some promise for them in points and in a novice hurdle at Taunton.

His jumping was an issue in points and on his first two completed starts in that sphere he was given patient rides but he stepped up significantly from that when ridden much handier and won on his last two starts in the pointing field.

Court Cian was switched to Stuart Edmunds after falling in a hunter chase at Fakenham and he was given a very patient ride on his first start for the yard in a novice hurdle at Bangor. He had no chance to get involved given his early position but made some eyecatching late headway to finish fifth.

Given the improvement that came from riding him prominently in points, I'm hoping that they will go back to those tactics today particularly as this trip is likely at the short end of what he ideally wants. There is a concern over his jumping as it wasn't convincing at Bangor last time but he's shown at various times that he has a level of ability that can make him competitive off a mark of 98 and any 13/27.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Court Cian in the 17:33 at Southwell 1pt win

SBK17/2

Now read Katie Midwinter's Wednesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 226.50pts

Returned: 255.04pts

P/L: +28.54pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

  • Sam Turner
Betfair Tipster Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Curragh pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  • Rhys Williams
Down Royal

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor