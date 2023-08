Showed some ability in points

Likely to find this a far more suitable test

No. 3 We Got Your Back SBK 20/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Miss E. A. Lalor, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Wrecking Ballbilly is the short-priced favourite for the bumper at Perth following a good performance on debut to finish second in a bumper at Killarney from which the third, fourth and seventh have since won.

Rather than taking him on, I think the more appealing betting option is in the without the favourite market.

Al Kalila heads that market and is the most interesting of the newcomers on paper but it's a rules newcomer who appeals at the prices.

We Got Your Back had two starts in Irish points and showed some ability on both starts while those performances suggested that was an unsuitable test for him.

On debut at Lisronagh, he raced with enthusiasm in front and was allowed to stride on by a few lengths turning towards three out but he slowed approaching the fence and got in tight which resulted in him briefly dropping back to fourth on landing. Driven along, he quickly went back to the front turning the final bend and was still in a narrow lead when falling at two out.

He was once again in front from an early stage on his second start at Lingstown and went clear of the field. He still had a good lead going down the back straight for the final time but that margin was soon cut down after he was slow and went out to the left at four out and again at three out, after which he was headed and dropped away quickly from two out.

The manner in which We Got Your Back went through those races and his breeding suggest that this sharper test will be more to his liking and he can turn the promise on those performances into a better result than he's had so far.

It might be that one of the newcomers will be too good for him but given his potential for improvement I think he's overpriced and any 7/17.80 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.