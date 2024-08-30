Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Empire to strike at Wexford

Showed ability on second start

Could be suited by sharper test

Empire Succes is overpriced at Wexford

Those who have run over hurdles in the opening maiden hurdle at Wexford hardly set a formidable standard and there's a rules newcomer who makes some appeal at the prices.

Empire Succes was pulled up on his debut at Kirkistown in February but the ground was very testing that day and when switched to much quicker ground on his second start at Stradbally, he ran much better. He raced at the head of the chasing pack behind If Any Man Can for much of the first two circuits and then jumped to the front at four out. He was still travelling well turning into the home straight in front but he looked to race greenly approaching two out and hit that fence hard. He edged left under strong pressure after and couldn't hold off the challenge of Local Derby.

The manner in which Empire Succes travelled for much of the race suggests that he has a good level of ability and that he can cope with the sharper test today. The third from that race has since won a maiden hurdle and, if given a positive ride, I think Empire Succes has a good chance to do likewise given the quality of this race.

It may be that education will be the focus on his first start under rules or that he may be awkward under pressure but I think he has the ability to run well and any double-figure prices appeal.