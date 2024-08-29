Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Friday include 10/1 Wexford tip

Cuban Tiger is on a handy mark

Drop in trip will suit course-and-distance winner Light Up Our Stars

Another Choice can hold his own at Wexford

Three-year-old Havana Grey colt Cuban Tiger makes the most appeal in this 7f contest at Thirsk on Friday. Out of Group Three-placed Shirley's Kitten, the colt fetched €200,000 as a yearling and made a winning start at Southwell in January, beating recent York winner Alfa Kellenic who finished fourth. He was then best of the rest when a length second to subsequent 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Notable Speech, in a mile contest at Kempton, before winning the Listed Burradon Stakes, beating Derby fifth Sayedaty Sadaty.

Whilst he hasn't been as effective since, having finished down the field in the Britannia Stakes, he did manage fifth in a competitive York handicap on his penultimate start when sent off at 14/115.00. He then placed third to Witness Stand at Goodwood, beating some useful types including Mission To Moon and Ballymount Boy.

Although it was noted on his Ascot appearance that the quicker surface didn't suit over the mile trip, it was a highly competitive handicap in which the colt was deemed a 50/151.00 chance. It's worth forgiving that effort, and he showed promise on good to firm ground at Goodwood when last seen, suggesting the quicker ground at Thirsk may not be too inconvenient.

Karl Burke has a 17 percent strike-rate at the track this year, and Cuban Tiger could provide his trainer with another winner at the Yorkshire track. A mark of 93 appears workable enough for a horse who has shown the level of ability that this colt displayed earlier on in the year. He's a Listed winner with the standout form, and is the one to beat.

Recommended Bet Back Cuban Tiger in 14:45 Thirsk SBK 7/2

A winner over course-and-distance on his penultimate start, Light Up Our Stars drops back to a more adequate trip following a 1m2f effort at Pontefract. He's 2lbs lower than when recording his last victory, putting him in with an excellent chance of returning to the winners' enclosure at the course, with Luke Morris in the saddle once again.

The eight-year-old has won eleven races over the course of his career, including nine on the all-weather. He has plenty of experience which often holds him in good stead, and at the weights he holds excellent claims considering he had been running to a good level from a higher mark earlier in the year.

Representing Scott Dixon, the gelding is good enough to make the frame at the least, and is handicapped to win again at a price of 9/110.00.

Recommended Bet Back Light Up Our Stars in 17:23 Southwell SBK 9/1

Under 7lb claimer James Smith, Another Choice holds strong claims in this novice chase, capable of posing a threat.

A winner on his first start over fences when well-backed at Downpatrick, he narrowly prevailed to beat subsequent Galway Plate second Duffle Coat, now rated 145. He then competed in an extended three-mile chase at Punchestown, when six-lengths behind now 144-rated Reverend Hubert, with subsequent winners in Solitary Man and Easy Fella in second and third, respectively. Saylavee, a previous Listed winner who was recently seen beating Zanahiyr at Tramore, was further behind in fifth, with the useful Stuzzikini in sixth.

He was outclassed in a Galway Grade Three on his previous start over fences, sent off at odds of 50/151.00, but did reverse form with Reverend Hubert, and travelled well for a long way. His most recent run came when he made a swift reappearance at Galway over hurdles, again putting in a good effort for much of the race before weakening, appearing to be inconvenienced by the heavy rainfall that had a significant effect on conditions.

His form over fences to date suggests he warrants a mark much higher than his hurdles rating of 116. On that basis, he can hold his own in this company, and has more experience than all of his rivals, bar Monbeg Park, in chase contests under Rules. The drying ground at the track will be in his favour, and he can make his presence felt in this field for trainer Matthew Smith.