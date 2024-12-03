Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ellis novice to break his maiden at Southwell
Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Southwell...
-
Ran well in stronger race on hurdling debut
-
Can improve with slicker round of jumping
-
Daytime Dreaming is overpriced at Southwell
Southwell - 14:15 - Back Daytime Dreaming
Daytime Dreaming made a promising start to his career under rules at Uttoxeter and he looks to have a very good chance to get off the mark today at Southwell in a weaker contest.
He showed ability on his point debut when finishing second behind subsequent dual hurdles winner Miami Magic before switching to race under rules. On his hurdling debut at Uttoxeter, his hurdling lacked fluency on many occasions but he was still travelling well turning into the home straight in a close second. He lost a bit of momentum on landing at three out but managed to stay in contention until being left behind by the front pair after the last and finished fourth.
That was a stronger field than the one Daytime Dreaming faces today and he already sets the standard on hurdling form but there could be more to come with a slicker round of jumping and he may have been a little in need of the run after 229 days off.
It could be that the hood will transform Disguisedlimit, who was far too keen on hurdling debut at Chepstow, but I think this is a very good opportunity for Daytime Dreaming and any 5/42.25 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 270.00pts
Returned: 347.02pts
P/L: +77.02pts
