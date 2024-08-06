Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Electric to be a class above her rivals at Roscommon

Roscommon Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Roscommon.

  • Improved for application of cheekpieces

  • Looks a weaker field than last time

  • Electric Dreamer is overpriced at Roscommon

Roscommon - 20:00 - Back Electric Dreamer

Electric Dreamer ran very well in defeat last time and she has a good opportunity to go one better this evening in what looks an easier race.

At Killarney, she raced towards the head of the chasing pack behind the runaway leading pair. She was briefly bumped along halfway down the back straight and started to close on Kilashee as Rudy Catrail came back to the pack turning out of the back straight. Electric Dreamer soon became the only possible danger to Kilashee as she got to within a couple of lengths at two out but she could never quite get to the rival while pulling well clear of the rest.

I thought that was a fine effort in defeat from Electric Dreamer given the amount of ground that she made up on Kilashee compared to the rest of the main pack. The application of cheekpieces has clearly had a positive impact on her and she looks capable of handling a 5lb rise in what looks weaker company tonight.

There is a slight concern about her jumping as, while it was fine last time, she has had problems with that in the past but if that holds up then she looks to have a good chance of adding to her pointing success and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Electric Dreamer in the 20:00 at Roscommon 1pt win @

SBK4/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 178.50pts

Returned: 156.65pts

P/L: -21.85pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 chance in the bumper at Wexford

  • Rhys Williams
Wexford horse racing
Sam Turner

Wednesday Racing Tips: Take a one-way Street to success by siding with in-form Jackson

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday includes double figure odds bets at Hamilton and Cartmel

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 chance in the bumper at Wexford

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Go for gold at Hamilton with this 72/1 each-way double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a flyer on 9/2 Flight in Irish 1000 Guineas

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

It's an American Affair

  • Mike Norman
Racing...Only Bettor

Rachael Blackmore Exclusive: Retirement, career and what's next

  • Joe Dyer

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

King Ralph sitting on his Salisbury throne

  • Mike Norman
Weighed In

He's not one for the Derby

  • Max Liu