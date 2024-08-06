Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Electric to be a class above her rivals at Roscommon

Improved for application of cheekpieces

Looks a weaker field than last time

Electric Dreamer is overpriced at Roscommon

Electric Dreamer ran very well in defeat last time and she has a good opportunity to go one better this evening in what looks an easier race.

At Killarney, she raced towards the head of the chasing pack behind the runaway leading pair. She was briefly bumped along halfway down the back straight and started to close on Kilashee as Rudy Catrail came back to the pack turning out of the back straight. Electric Dreamer soon became the only possible danger to Kilashee as she got to within a couple of lengths at two out but she could never quite get to the rival while pulling well clear of the rest.

I thought that was a fine effort in defeat from Electric Dreamer given the amount of ground that she made up on Kilashee compared to the rest of the main pack. The application of cheekpieces has clearly had a positive impact on her and she looks capable of handling a 5lb rise in what looks weaker company tonight.

There is a slight concern about her jumping as, while it was fine last time, she has had problems with that in the past but if that holds up then she looks to have a good chance of adding to her pointing success and any 7/24.50 or bigger appeals.