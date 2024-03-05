Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ditto to dominate small field at Lingfield

Unsuited by test of Betfair Hurdle last time

Likely to have tactical advantage

Ito Ditto is overpriced at Lingfield

No. 1 Ito Ditto (Fr) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 120

Ito Ditto was the first beaten in the Betfair Hurdle but that was an unsuitable test for him and in this small field, I think he can get back to winning ways.

The delay before the start of the Betfair Hurdle didn't help the highly strung Ito Ditto and he was stuck out wide and couldn't go the pace early on.

Prior to that, he had put together three good runs since they switched to front running tactics including when winning a novice hurdle at Chepstow two starts ago on soft ground.

Back in this small field, Ito Ditto looks unlikely to face much pressure, if any, for the lead and I think there shouldn't an issue with the longer trip particularly if able to dictate a steady pace.

It is slightly worrying that he ran quite so badly last time but hopefully he'll bounce back in far calmer waters and any 11/102.11 or bigger appeals.