Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ditto to dominate small field at Lingfield

Lingfield Racecourse
Our racing expert Rhys Williams has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Lingfield...

  • Unsuited by test of Betfair Hurdle last time

  • Likely to have tactical advantage

  • Ito Ditto is overpriced at Lingfield

Lingfield - 14:02 - Back Ito Ditto

Ito Ditto was the first beaten in the Betfair Hurdle but that was an unsuitable test for him and in this small field, I think he can get back to winning ways.

The delay before the start of the Betfair Hurdle didn't help the highly strung Ito Ditto and he was stuck out wide and couldn't go the pace early on.

Prior to that, he had put together three good runs since they switched to front running tactics including when winning a novice hurdle at Chepstow two starts ago on soft ground.

Back in this small field, Ito Ditto looks unlikely to face much pressure, if any, for the lead and I think there shouldn't an issue with the longer trip particularly if able to dictate a steady pace.

It is slightly worrying that he ran quite so badly last time but hopefully he'll bounce back in far calmer waters and any 11/102.11 or bigger appeals.

Back Ito Ditto in the 14:02 at Lingfield 1pt win at 11/102.11

Bet here

Read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here.

Recommended bets

Back Ito Ditto in the 14:02 at Lingfield 1pt win at 11/102.11

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 30.00pts

Returned: 23.30pts

P/L: -6.70pts

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival 2024: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Expect more from Gincident in Southwell 66/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1, 14/1 and 25/1 final Festival Focus selections

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Betfair Imperial Cup: Tony Calvin takes an early look at Saturday's feature

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: 100 winners for the season and counting

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Mill Green in the Pertemps

More Rhys Williams