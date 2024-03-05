- Trainer: Nicky Martin
- Jockey: Sean Bowen
- Age: 6
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: 120
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ditto to dominate small field at Lingfield
Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Lingfield...
-
Unsuited by test of Betfair Hurdle last time
-
Likely to have tactical advantage
-
Ito Ditto is overpriced at Lingfield
Lingfield - 14:02 - Back Ito Ditto
Ito Ditto was the first beaten in the Betfair Hurdle but that was an unsuitable test for him and in this small field, I think he can get back to winning ways.
The delay before the start of the Betfair Hurdle didn't help the highly strung Ito Ditto and he was stuck out wide and couldn't go the pace early on.
Prior to that, he had put together three good runs since they switched to front running tactics including when winning a novice hurdle at Chepstow two starts ago on soft ground.
Back in this small field, Ito Ditto looks unlikely to face much pressure, if any, for the lead and I think there shouldn't an issue with the longer trip particularly if able to dictate a steady pace.
It is slightly worrying that he ran quite so badly last time but hopefully he'll bounce back in far calmer waters and any 11/102.11 or bigger appeals.
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 30.00pts
Returned: 23.30pts
P/L: -6.70pts
