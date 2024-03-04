Serial Winners

Daryl Carter's Tips: Skelton's winner in waiting can come Home Free

Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter has one selection on Tuesday.

Daryl Carter has a sole selection on Tuesday and looks to Lingfield to back a Dan Skelton Maiden, who he says is a winner in waiting...

  • Daryl has one selection on Tuesday

  • Skelton striking while the iron is hot

  • Home Free looks to have an excellent chance in this company

    • 15:02 Lingfield - Back Home Free @ 10/111.91 1pt

    It's a bit thin on the ground for any strong bets at prices today, but Dan Skelton's Home Free - 10/111.91 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a winner in waiting, and connections have found an ideal opportunity to score.

    The six-year-old has taken longer than expected to come to hand, but he put in a good effort 12 days ago and pulled well clear with a fellow progressive youngster. If not for Greeness when under pressure, he may have gotten off the mark on the second attempt over hurdles, and this looks like an easier task.

    He caught the eye at Huntingdon on seasonal return, staying out stoutly behind the useful Tellherthename when being taught his trade, and on the evidence of his form, this race looks well within his grasp.

    Dan Skelton turns this one out relatively quickly, and it may be the case that they are striking while the iron is hot. Despite the two-mile trip looking on the sharper side, he should prove much better than his rivals today. Still, the testing ground will be a big asset, and he should be getting the job done in this company.

    15:02 Lingfield - Back Home Free @ 10/111.91

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1, 14/1 and 25/1 final Festival Focus selections

Recommended bets

Back Home Free to win the 15:02 at Lingfield @ 10/111.91 1pt win

DARYL CARTER'S P/L

2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st

2024 P/L = +8.86 ROI 5.95%

BSP P/L = -22.3 ROI -14.96%

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

