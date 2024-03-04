Daryl Carter's Tips: Skelton's winner in waiting can come Home Free

Daryl has one selection on Tuesday

Skelton striking while the iron is hot

Home Free looks to have an excellent chance in this company

No. 3 Home Free (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.91 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

It's a bit thin on the ground for any strong bets at prices today, but Dan Skelton's Home Free - 10/111.91 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a winner in waiting, and connections have found an ideal opportunity to score.

The six-year-old has taken longer than expected to come to hand, but he put in a good effort 12 days ago and pulled well clear with a fellow progressive youngster. If not for Greeness when under pressure, he may have gotten off the mark on the second attempt over hurdles, and this looks like an easier task.

He caught the eye at Huntingdon on seasonal return, staying out stoutly behind the useful Tellherthename when being taught his trade, and on the evidence of his form, this race looks well within his grasp.

Dan Skelton turns this one out relatively quickly, and it may be the case that they are striking while the iron is hot. Despite the two-mile trip looking on the sharper side, he should prove much better than his rivals today. Still, the testing ground will be a big asset, and he should be getting the job done in this company.