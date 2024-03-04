- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daryl Carter's Tips: Skelton's winner in waiting can come Home Free
Daryl Carter has a sole selection on Tuesday and looks to Lingfield to back a Dan Skelton Maiden, who he says is a winner in waiting...
-
Daryl has one selection on Tuesday
-
Skelton striking while the iron is hot
-
Home Free looks to have an excellent chance in this company
15:02 Lingfield - Back Home Free @ 10/111.91 1pt
It's a bit thin on the ground for any strong bets at prices today, but Dan Skelton's Home Free - 10/111.91 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a winner in waiting, and connections have found an ideal opportunity to score.
The six-year-old has taken longer than expected to come to hand, but he put in a good effort 12 days ago and pulled well clear with a fellow progressive youngster. If not for Greeness when under pressure, he may have gotten off the mark on the second attempt over hurdles, and this looks like an easier task.
He caught the eye at Huntingdon on seasonal return, staying out stoutly behind the useful Tellherthename when being taught his trade, and on the evidence of his form, this race looks well within his grasp.
Dan Skelton turns this one out relatively quickly, and it may be the case that they are striking while the iron is hot. Despite the two-mile trip looking on the sharper side, he should prove much better than his rivals today. Still, the testing ground will be a big asset, and he should be getting the job done in this company.
Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1, 14/1 and 25/1 final Festival Focus selections
DARYL CARTER'S P/L
2024 P/L = Next update (monthly) April 1st
2024 P/L = +8.86 ROI 5.95%
BSP P/L = -22.3 ROI -14.96%
DARYL'S P/L HISTORY
2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI
2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI
2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI
2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Lingfield 5th Mar (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Tuesday 5 March, 3.02pm
|Back
|Lay
|Home Free
|Kilbarry Hill
|Wee Tony
|Bingo Little
|Dance To Fame
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.