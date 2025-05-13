Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Diamond to shine at Worcester

More promising signs last time

Tongue tie on for the first time in Britain

Orange Diamond is overpriced at Worcester

Orange Diamond has gradually been on the decline since leaving France but I thought there were more promising signs in his last run and he could be capable of building on that today.

That last run was over three miles at Ffos Las and he raced handily from the off. He had to be driven along turning the final bend but he was still in a leading line of four jumping two out before fading to finish sixth. The only two horses from that race to have run since have both won so it may be a good race for the level and Orange Diamond has been dropped 3lb for it.

There is also the positive of a tongue tie going on for the first time in Britain. He always wore one in France, where he showed by far his best form, so it could be that the return of one will see him put in an improved performance.

It may be that he's vulnerable to a younger horse on the up or that he will revert to a lower level of form but I think Orange Diamond is a little overpriced and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.