Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Diamond to shine at Worcester

Worcester Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Tuesday

Our resident tipster struck with a 9/1 winner on Sunday and is back today with a sole selection at Worcester...

  • More promising signs last time

  • Tongue tie on for the first time in Britain

  • Orange Diamond is overpriced at Worcester

Worcester - 17:35 - Back Orange Diamond

Orange Diamond has gradually been on the decline since leaving France but I thought there were more promising signs in his last run and he could be capable of building on that today.

That last run was over three miles at Ffos Las and he raced handily from the off. He had to be driven along turning the final bend but he was still in a leading line of four jumping two out before fading to finish sixth. The only two horses from that race to have run since have both won so it may be a good race for the level and Orange Diamond has been dropped 3lb for it.

There is also the positive of a tongue tie going on for the first time in Britain. He always wore one in France, where he showed by far his best form, so it could be that the return of one will see him put in an improved performance.

It may be that he's vulnerable to a younger horse on the up or that he will revert to a lower level of form but I think Orange Diamond is a little overpriced and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Orange Diamond in the 17:35 at Worcester 0.5pt win

SBK8/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 148.00pts

Returned: 229.12pts

P/L: +81.12pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Smith set to deliver a Stellar performance

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a 15/8 top-rated runner at Ayr

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Stratford
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Take Carr sprinter to Profit at Pontefract

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two picks from Newbury

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies headgear to spark a revival at Tramore

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Horse Racing Multiple Tips: Alzahir the Great St Wilfrid pick in 1210/1 treble

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Strike Red can solve Stewards' Cup puzzle

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Boom time for Shuwari

  • Joe Dyer
Racing...Only Bettor

Who wins the battle of the Summer Handicap?

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Last Hurrah

  • Editor
Weighed In

What next for Al Riffa?

  • Editor