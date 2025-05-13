Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Tuesday includes 20/1 Chepstow pick

Katie Midwinter has three selections on Tuesday

Dynamite Katie can improve on her recent outing

Experienced veteran makes appeal at scenic Killarney

Five-year-old mare Dynamite Katie must bounce back from a disappointing effort at Wolverhampton on her reappearance, in which she raced enthusiastically from the front before weakening, but she's entitled to come on for her first run following a 176-day break and could fare better this time around.

The Grace Harris-trained contender, who represents a yard that recorded a 16 percent strike-rate at the track last term, one of their most successful venues, second only to Leicester, has run well at the track in the past, including twice over course-and-distance last summer.

Although she is yet to add to her maiden success back in 2022, the daughter of Kessaar was able to finish a close second to now 54-rated Gilt Edge at the track in July, and runs from a 2lb lower mark on this occasion, although she is officially rated 5lb lower than her mark of 45 in this race.

Whilst her recent form figures raise cause for concern, she has shown in the past she possesses the ability to be competitive at this level from a higher mark and a resurgence could be possible.

Recommended Bet Back Dynamite Katie E/W in 15:50 Chepstow SBK 20/1

Seeking to shed his maiden tag at the sixth time of asking, this could be the time for Glinka to strike under Dylan Browne McMonagle from a rating of 70. The Joseph O'Brien-trained colt has been learning on the job in five starts to date, often failing to get off to a good start from the stalls but shaping as though there should be more to come from him.

Things haven't gone his way yet, but he's entitled to show further improvement and he races without the addition of headgear here, having been equipped with a tongue-tie in each run this year, with cheekpieces also tried on his latest outing at Cork.

The step up in trip to a mile-and-a-half was likely to suit when last seen, but the softer conditions may not have been in his favour. On a sounder surface here, Glinka could fare better and should be in contention if the penny has finally dropped.

The son of Australia should have more to give and makes each-way appeal at odds of 7/18.00.

Recommended Bet Back Glinka E/W in 19:20 Killarney SBK 7/1

John Queally-trained The Banger Doyle steps back up in trip having achieved a creditable third-placed finish behind Cheeky Wink at Tipperary on his latest Flat outing last month.

From an unchanged mark of 78, the experienced nine-year-old can pose a threat under Seamie Heffernan as he bids to record a first win in this sphere to add to his four career successes so far.

In his penultimate appearance on the Flat, the son of Windsor Knot was slowly away from the stalls and had plenty to do late on as a result, forced extremely wide around the home bend when mounting his challenge. He finished best of all under Rachael Blackmore that day, from a 1lb higher mark, closing all the way to the line to be narrowly beaten to third by the reopposing Dark Note.

That run was over an extended two miles suggesting this similar trip of 2m1f should suit, and, on the basis of that effort, he should reverse form with his aforementioned rival considering his finishing effort was stronger.

Holding strong claims from his current rating, The Banger Doyle should be suited by the conditions of this race and can pose a threat at a price of 8/19.00.