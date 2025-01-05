Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies de Bromhead chaser at Naas

Naas
Our racing expert has one selection on Sunday

Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at Naas...

  • Good first two runs last season

  • Goes well fresh

  • Aslukwoodhavit is overpriced at Naas

Naas - 12:55 - Back Aslukwoodhavit

Aslukwoodhavit returns from a 248-day absence in this handicap chase and I think this might be the time to catch him given his record when fresh.

He was a wide margin winner over hurdles when returning from a 137-day break and with a tongue tie on for the first time in April 2023 and he once again won following a break on his chasing debut last season at Punchestown. He travelled strongly that day and after jumping to the front at two out he didn't look in any danger, winning by four lengths.

Aslukwoodhavit ran respectably in a strong novice chase over today's C&D on his next start, staying in touch with Quilixios and Sa Fureur until two out after which Aslukwoodhavit faded away to finish fourth.

He failed to build on that in two subsequent starts last season, albeit in a much stronger handicap on his final start at Punchestown than he faces today.

There may not be too much early pace in this race and I'm hoping that they once again look to use at least fairly positive tactics on Aslukwoodhavit as that would likely leave him favourably positioned. He's also now back in weaker company and while he may not ideally want the ground to be as testing as it is, I think he has a good chance to get back to winning ways. Any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Aslukwoodhavit in the 12:55 at Naas 1pt win @

SBK7/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Sunday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 6.00pts

Returned: 84.00pts

P/L: +78.00pts

RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Jasmin is a stand-out Sunday bet in Grade 1 Lawlors test

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Rachael Blackmore

Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas

  • Rachael Blackmore
Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 25/1 Henry's Albert Bartlett chance ticks plenty of boxes

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore: Looking forward to high class Inthepocket among my five at Naas

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies de Bromhead chaser at Naas

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Minella to lead the way in Plumpton Sunday 13/1 double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Minella to lead the way in Plumpton Sunday 13/1 double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

New Year's resolutions

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Langer Dan has 10lbs in hand

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

"She's a certainty to go for the mares hurdle"

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

The Ice Muncher

  • Editor