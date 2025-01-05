Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies de Bromhead chaser at Naas
Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at Naas...
Good first two runs last season
Goes well fresh
Aslukwoodhavit is overpriced at Naas
Naas - 12:55 - Back Aslukwoodhavit
Aslukwoodhavit
- J: Rachael Blackmore
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 818/14P-0
Aslukwoodhavit returns from a 248-day absence in this handicap chase and I think this might be the time to catch him given his record when fresh.
He was a wide margin winner over hurdles when returning from a 137-day break and with a tongue tie on for the first time in April 2023 and he once again won following a break on his chasing debut last season at Punchestown. He travelled strongly that day and after jumping to the front at two out he didn't look in any danger, winning by four lengths.
Aslukwoodhavit ran respectably in a strong novice chase over today's C&D on his next start, staying in touch with Quilixios and Sa Fureur until two out after which Aslukwoodhavit faded away to finish fourth.
He failed to build on that in two subsequent starts last season, albeit in a much stronger handicap on his final start at Punchestown than he faces today.
There may not be too much early pace in this race and I'm hoping that they once again look to use at least fairly positive tactics on Aslukwoodhavit as that would likely leave him favourably positioned. He's also now back in weaker company and while he may not ideally want the ground to be as testing as it is, I think he has a good chance to get back to winning ways. Any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 6.00pts
Returned: 84.00pts
P/L: +78.00pts
RHYS’ ROI 2024: 31.7%
