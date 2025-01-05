Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/8 Jasmin is a stand-out Sunday bet in Grade 1 Lawlors test

Daryl Carter Tips

13:55 Naas - Back Jasmin De Vaux 11/82.38 2.5pt NAP

Another that should be far shorter in the market is Willie Mullins' Jasmin De Vaux - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The form of his hurdle debut has been boosted since then and his best work came at the finish. The Champion bumper winner needs to improve in the jumping department, but he showed a strong engine at Cheltenham and this season at Navan, and that's a piece of the puzzle that can't be taught.

He has done little wrong in his short career, and he looks like a good wager to continue on his upward curve.

The Yellow Clay is a fine horse, but he has 12 lengths to find on the Champion Bumper form with the selection, and Butch Cassidy hardly made a glowing hurdling debut at Punchestown. I have Jasmin De Vaux around 10lb clear of these rivals, and he is open to much further improvement now that he is tackling a longer distance.

The three-mile point-to-point winner is bred for middle distances, and his debut should give every encouragement that he will thrive at this new trip.

He gets a confident vote to land this for last year's winning connections. Any EVENS or bigger is excellent value as I make him 10/111.91.

Some followers may consider the double with Inthepocket if this price is too short.

Recommended Bet

13:55 Naas - Back Jasmin De Vaux

SBK11/8

Recommended bets

DARYL'S P/L

2025 P/L = Next update (monthly) Jan

2025 P/L =

BSP P/L =

2025 P/L Ante-post = 0

DARYL'S P/L HISTORY

2021 P/L = +187pts 12% ROI

2022 P/L = + 137.1pts ROI 8.72% +22.7pts BSP 1.44% ROI

2023 P/L = +112.63pts ROI 8.86% +99.4pts BSP 7.84% ROI

2023 P/L (Incl ante) Total = +146.63 ROI 11.5%

2024 p/l = +58.93pts ROI 5.03% +8.7pts BSP 0.74% ROI

2024 (Incl ante) Total +60.26pts

