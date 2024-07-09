Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams backs 7/1 Dance Rules at Uttoxeter
Rys Willliams has analysed Tuesday's horse racing and has a sole selection at Uttoxeter which he thinks can be the main danger to a strong favourite...
-
Selection showed ability on point debut
-
Sharper test could bring improvement
-
Dance Rules is overpriced w/o the fav at Uttoxeter
Uttoxeter - 16:33 - Back Dance Rules w/o the fav
Dance Rules (Ire)
- J: Alan Johns
- T: Tim Vaughan
- F:
Valsad is a very short-priced favourite for the opening novices' hurdle at Uttoxeter and he will be tough to beat even if just repeating the level of his hurdling debut. Rather than take him on, I think there's an appealing option in the without the favourite market.
Guard Duty heads that market and he ran quite well on hurdling debut at Ffos Las. It's understandable that a hood is now going on, having raced keenly, but the ground is a concern for him. Virtual Rock has concerns over the ground and, while he was a very talented horse on the flat in France, it was concerning that he was sold so cheaply last year given his ability.
Dance Rules was bought for €48,000 to join Tim Vaughan after his point debut where he showed promise in defeat. He raced in midfield before gradually easing closer to the leaders on the extremely long run to two out and he jumped that fence in a leading line of three. He took sole possession of the lead approaching the last and appeared to have the race won only to find little on the run-in. He was beaten a neck into second.
The manner in which Dance Rules travelled through that race suggests that a drop back in trip would suit him and, although I would prefer 2m4f rather than 2m for him, the softening ground could help him on that front. He should also be more mentally mature for that experience and they have found a race that doesn't look to have much depth in quality for his rules debut.
It may be that today will be another step in his education and it will be over a bit further down the line that he shows his full ability, but I think he's overpriced given the doubts over others. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.
Now read Daryl Carter's Tuesday tips here
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 156.50pts
Returned: 142.60pts
P/L: -13.90pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Champions Full Gallop: Six-part docuseries coming soon to ITV
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Room Service to deliver at Pontefract
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Tuesday Racing Tips: Well-bred Doha can pass the test up in grade says Timeform
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Three handicap tips at 16/1, 14/1 and 25/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Three handicap tips at 16/1, 14/1 and 25/1 for Saturday