Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Cromwell to take the bumper at Punchestown

Punchestown Racecourse
Our resident tipster has analysed Tuesday's racing and has a sole selection at Punchestown.

  • Promising run on debut

  • Found a weak contest for her return

  • Lau And Shaz is overpriced at Punchestown

Punchestown - 17:20 - Back Lau And Shaz

Mummy Derry heads the market for the bumper at Punchestown after a fair run on debut when second at Galway but I think she is likely to face a stiff challenge from Lau And Shaz who showed promise on her debut over C&D.

That debut was in the Goffs Defender Bumper at the Punchestown Festival. She raced wide throughout and was held up before making some headway on the run to the final bend. Her inexperienced showed when initially asked for her effort and she couldn't pick up instantly, while also being bumped a rival, but once getting the idea she ran on to finish seventh.

That was likely a much stronger bumper than the one Lau And Shaz contests today and the smaller field should also result in her not losing as much ground by racing very wide the whole way. I would expect that she will also have mentally matured for that experience and possibly physically too in the 168 days since that race.

It may be that she will need the run a little on her return to action but they have found a race lacking depth for her and any 15/82.88 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Lau And Shaz in the 17:20 at Punchestown 1pt win

SBK11/5

Now read Katie Midwinter's Tuesday selections here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 220.00pts

Returned: 250.84pts

P/L: +30.84pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

