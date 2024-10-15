Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday include 17/2 Newcastle tip

Tineggiori can use his experience to good use at Market Rasen

Market Rasen's opener on the card appears to be quite an open maiden hurdle which lacks a standout contender on form. Whilst £215,000 point-to-point winner Roadlesstravelled, representing an in-form Jonjo O'Neill yard, could be ready to strike on Rules debut, Tineggiori is an appealing alternative to the favourite and has the benefit of a couple of hurdling runs already.

The Mark Walford-trained five-year-old has shown a useful level of form to win a Hexham bumper and finish a close second in maiden company at Newcastle. He also finished fourth to the talented Minella Rescue in a Stratford bumper, and has looked ground versatile.

A head defeat to now 123-rated From The Clouds on his penultimate start represents a good formline considering the winner had previously finished third to subsequent a dual Group Three winner, 139-rated Search For Glory. He had also been beaten 130-rated chaser Mylesfromwicklow in a Kinsale point-to-point, suggesting he has plenty of ability, and considering Tineggiori was able to get so close to him in heavy conditions, making up ground at the finish, there could be plenty more to come from the grey gelding.

If Tineggiori can bounce back from his previous disappointing effort, he should be competitive in this maiden and he has gone well fresh in the past, therefore should be capable of putting in a good performance on his seasonal reappearance.

Recommended Bet Back Tineggiori in 14:05 Market Rasen SBK 5/1

Hypersonic Missile poses a dangerous threat in his desired conditions here, and should be forgiven for his disappointing effort in soft ground at Roscommon when last seen. Prior to that recent effort, he had broken his maiden over hurdles to win at odds of 12/113.00 under 5lb claimer Jack Kearney, who retains the ride, bouncing back from after failing to finish when lame in his previous run.

Suited by the trip and the ground at Punchestown, a track he has performed well at in the past, the five-year-old, who has form figures of 121221 on ground described as good, which includes his point-to-point win, is a progressive stayer who remains unexposed over this trip in better ground conditions. There could be plenty of further improvement to come from him, as his first hurdling effort on a sounder surface was only five months ago.

Representing an in-form Gavin Cromwell yard, it could be a high time for Hypersonic Missile in this 2m7f contest, with plenty in his favour from a workable mark of 110.

Recommended Bet Back Hypersonic Missile E/W in 16:50 Punchestown SBK 15/2

Ed Dunlop-trained No Surrender appears on a handy mark from 76 as he bids for a first success since his second appearance in novice company last year. The son of Gleneagles showed promise on debut when third to 240,000gns purchase Enfjaar, now rated 111, before winning at Leicester and chasing home the progressive Akkadian Thunder at Kempton.

Although things haven't gone his way in handicap company since, he has shown promise in his recent two starts including when sixth at Chelmsford, staying on well despite being wide throughout, and fourth at Redcar when last seen, in a similar story to his previous start. He has shown enough ability to suggest he can win from his current rating, and he has shaped with promise on an all-weather surface in the past, which bodes well for his chances.

Experienced jockey Callum Rodriguez is a talented rider who is effective at the track, and his booking here is another positive. The yard have a 22 percent win-rate at the track this year, and No Surrender could finally return to winning ways, without retreat, at odds of 17/29.50.

Recommended Bet Back No Surrender E/W in 16:58 Newcastle SBK 17/2

Likeable five-year-old Million Thanks hasn't been seen to best effect of late, but his mark has significantly dropped as a result and he makes plenty of appeal at the weights as he bids for a third career success, representing Rebecca Menzies.

Despite being unable to build on his Pontefract win in May, he put in a respectable performance over course-and-distance in July, when beaten two-and-a-quarter-lengths by winner Borgi, when badly hampered in the final furlong. He still retains ability, and he's now 1lb below his last winning mark, with the in-form Kaiya Fraser aboard claiming 3lb.

The jockey has a 43 percent strike-rate for the yard this year, and boasts a 54 percent win-rate at the track during 2024. These are notable statistics that boost the claims of Million Thanks as he bids to return to form. This could be the right time to side with the gelding, given the current form of the yard as well as his rider, and his well-handicapped profile.