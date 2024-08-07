Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Court to bounce back at Wexford

Ran better than bare form last time

Tongue tie could bring improvement

Skippin Court is overpriced at Wexford

Skippin Court was pulled up at this track last time but he ran better than that suggests and with a tongue tie on for the first time, I think he can run better than his price suggests this evening.

On his last start, he raced handily on the inside for much of the race and was still in contention on the long run to two out but after turning into the home straight in a share of second, he weakened quickly and was pulled up before the last.

The soft ground was against Skippin Court that day and he was reported to have made a noise so the likely quicker ground tonight and the application of a tongue tie for the first time could see him in a better light and finish off the race stronger. The shorter trip shouldn't be an issue for him and he should be well positioned behind likely front runner Jack Holiday.

It may be that he needs a wind op or that he just isn't as good as he once was but he looks overpriced in a race of this quality. Any 9/110.00 or bigger appeals.