Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Clifftop to outclass his rivals at Tramore

Good performances over fences this season

Doubts over rivals

Clifftop is overpriced at Tramore

Clifftop has put together a string of good performances in defeat over fences this season and this looks a very good opportunity for him to get off the mark over obstacles.

He significantly outran market expectations on chasing debut at Down Royal and followed that up with good runs at Kilbeggan, where he made a mistake at three out, and at Clonmel where he was ridden very patiently.

There was a change in tactics last time at Wexford when he initially set off in midfield but travelled so well that he made progress to track the leader at the end of the back straight for the first time. He was left in front after jumping four out and quickened clear of his rivals with ease turning out of the back straight but they rallied to challenge him approaching two out. He managed to see off their challenge but was picked off by Jazzy Matty late on.

Clifftop has shown that he can handle a sharp track and I think he should be suited by tracking what is likely to be a good pace with a couple of potential front runners in the field. With doubts about the jumping, stamina and ability among his rivals, this looks a very good opportunity for him and while it is a bit concerning that he's failed to win in nineteen starts over jumps, he does hold three wins on the flat and he battled well enough at Wexford. Any 6/42.50 or bigger appeals.