Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Thursday include 8/1 Beverley tip

Katie Midwinter best bets from Beverley

Perfidia can show significant improvement

Former winner Strangerontheshore can regain her crown

Promising fillies Shielas Well and Greek Gift both take the eye in this line up and could go close, as they may have untapped potential, but the less exposed Perfidia makes the most appeal as he seeks a maiden victory for Tim Easterby.

He was disappointing on handicap debut at York, sent off at 16/117.00, perhaps unsuited by the easier conditions on that occasion, and can give a better account of himself in this extended 7f contest.

The Dandy Man colt's best performance in four starts to date came when third at 40/141.00 in a Nottingham maiden, beaten five-and-a-half-lengths by debutante Scatter Penny, now rated 85 after following up at Pontefract. Second-placed Glitterati, a Due Diligence colt, has also won since and is on a mark of 80, whilst a number of horses in behind that day have shown some ability in their subsequent runs, too.

That race was run on good to firm ground, which appears to suit Perfidia. His dam, Final Treat, was most effective on a sounder surface, whilst his sire's progeny also tend to prefer drier ground. His half-brother, Seductive Power, showed useful form, including when behind Isaac Shelby in a Newbury maiden, rated 84 at his highest, and Perfidia can prove better than a mark of 61 suggests.

Perfidia can show enough improvement to break his maiden from a workable mark at odds of 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back Perfidia in 14:35 Beverley SBK 10/3

Proven mare Strangerontheshore can go well from a reduced mark in this contest for Nigel Tinkler. Fifth at 18/119.00 when last seen at Doncaster, she showed improvement from her previous effort, which left plenty to be desired, but was unable to get into the contention from the rear of the field.

Her form had tailed off following a fourth-placed finish at the track on seasonal debut, when 28/129.00, but her most recent run gave hope that a resurgence is possible, and she could prove worth sticking with back at a track where she has enjoyed two career wins.

A course-and-distance winner, the experienced mare won this race from a mark of 64 two years ago, before finishing third when rated 1lbs lower in last year's renewal, beaten a length-and-a-half by Eagle Eyed Tom. From a mark of 58 here, 4lbs lower than when recording her last win at Newcastle last October, she holds strong claims, and can make the frame once again.

Rowan Scott has a decent strike-rate at the track this season, and has partnered the mare on plenty of occasions in the past, including when victorious in this race. The yard has saddled a few winners in recent weeks too, which is another positive.

There is plenty to like about the chances of Strangerontheshore, and she can put in a bold bid in an attempt to regain her crown, at odds of 8/19.00.