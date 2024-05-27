Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ciel to bounce back at Cartmel

Drop back in trip to suit

Trainer has good record at the track

Ciel De Neige is overpriced at Cartmel

Ciel De Neige has been beaten a combined total of 197 lengths in four starts since joining Ben Haslam but all of those races have been over further and I think he could be capable of bouncing back now dropped back in trip.

He had plenty of good performances over distances similar to the one he races over today when trained by Willie Mullins and his form started to dip towards the end of his time with Mullins when stepped up in trip.

The decline sharpened after joining Haslam, when finishing last on his first two starts for the new yard over three miles. He ran well for a long way at the Cheltenham Festival when dropped back in trip to 2m4½f and on his latest start in the Topham, he was still in contention until fading quickly once turning into the home straight.

Ciel De Neige has been dropped 20lb for those four runs and now drops back in trip to a distance that I think could prove to be more suitable for him. He is also likely to have a good pace to track with Onemorefortheroad in the field and Restandbethankful could take him on for the lead if reverting to such tactics.

It might be that Ciel De Neige has just gone but he wouldn't be the first Haslam/McManus horse to suddenly come back to life around this track and any double-figure prices appeal.