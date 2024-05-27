Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1 Leicester specialist can enhance perfect record

Two Leicester bets

10/1 11.00 is too big about a course lover

The drop in trip is key to Mayo Neighs

Youarenotforgiven - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks worth chancing with a recent run under his belt at Bath behind Law Supreme, where he shaped encouragingly from a poor position and now has optimal conditions to strike at his favoured Leicester.

The five-year-old has never been better than when here at Leicester (2-2), and he has scored both seasons the second time out, so the percentage call is to expect him to strip fitter. Another bonus is the services of the talented Rossa Ryan in the saddle, who takes over from a claimer who rode him to victory here on his last visit.

The drying ground is in his favour, and he is lightly raced enough to think he has more to offer off this rating in the 70s - just one pound above his Newbury victory last season.

Everything looks in place for him to get off the mark for the season. Indemnity holds strong claims as a progressive youngster, but the move back in trip is not what his pedigree suggests. Still, he shaped well at Goodwood and is entitled to improve, so he is feared the most.

Back the selection at 8/19.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:15 Leicester - Back Youarenotforgiven SBK 10/1

Flaccianello went the right way for most of last season and was a sizeable two-year-old so she may have filled her frame over the winter and be able to make a winning start to her three-year-old career.

The Richard Fahey runner has already had closest market rival Sergeant Wilko behind when the pair met at Ayr last term. Still, in turn, Mayo Neighs - 8/19.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - had Flaccianello behind when a beaten favourite at Haydock last year. The move back to sprinting trips, having had a good spell in Doha, may see him improve further.

The three-year-old gets the services of James Doyle and has not been disgraced on his travels. When he was with Ralph Beckett, he was thought highly enough to contest the Windsor Castle on just his second career outing.

He looks worth chancing off this mark of 92, considering the company he kept abroad on his penultimate start in the Al Rayyan Mile (Orne, Soldiers Gold, and more).

Back the selection at 6/17.00 or bigger.