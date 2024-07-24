Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies chasing debutant at Wexford

Wexford Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster Rhys Williams has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Wexford.

  • Good level of ability over hurdles

  • Return to shorter trip to suit

  • Broomfield Bijou is overpriced at Wexford

Wexford - 14:28 - Back Broomfield Bijou

Broomfield Bijou makes her chasing debut in the opening Mares Beginners Chase at Wexford and she looks to have a good chance to get off the mark in this sphere.

She ran well in defeat when making most of the running in her first two starts over hurdles last season against some higher quality rivals than she faces today before running respectably for a long way in a handicap at Leopardstown.

She was stepped up in trip and ridden more patiently on her final start of last season and while she didn't run too badly, I'm not sure that suited her.

A return to a much smaller field today and the chance to return to racing prominently over this shorter trip could see her in a much better light. The way that she jumped hurdles is encouraging for her taking to fences on her first try in this sphere and they have found a race where many of her rivals have questions to answer.

It may turn out that Broomfield Bijou doesn't take to fences as expected and there has been early market support for her but I think she's still a little overpriced and any 2/13.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Broomfield Bijou in the 14:28 at Wexford 1pt win

SBK9/4

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 168.00pts

Returned: 147.60pts

P/L: -20.40pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

