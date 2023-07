Drop back in trip to suit

Questions over two rivals

Casa Tall is overpriced at Uttoxeter

No. 2 Casa Tall (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Tom George

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 102

Just three runners are left in this two-mile handicap chase and Mutual Respect is currently favourite. His defeat last time can be excused a little due to a bad mistake at four out but it was also notable that he frequently went to the right at fences and now that he's racing for the first time over fences on a left-handed track, that is a concern for his chance today.

Designer Destiny has had two runs after coming back from a huge absence. She dropped away quickly late on last time and it might be that a tongue tie going on for the first time will help her to finish off the race stronger but she needs to step up on what she's shown of late and didn't strike me as an obvious type for improve for the switch to fences.

The third runner is Casa Tall who I think can break a losing run stretching back to November 2021. He's regularly been racing in much stronger company than this and while he's been quite inconsistent, he's shown at times that he still retains ability including at Newbury on the final day of last year.

He was taken off his feet by the strong early pace at Perth two starts ago when finishing last of the five runners and he ran well for a long way at Market Rasen last time when not seeing out the longer trip.

I think he will be far more in his comfort zone early on in this race, particularly if he's left to control the pace in front, and the addition of blinkers for the first time could bring improvement from him too. While his jumping has let him down at times, I thought it was encouraging that he got into a good jumping rhythm in front last time and the softening ground is no issue for him.

It might be that he's just on the decline and that will continue but this looks a great opportunity for Casa Tall to bounce back and any 6/42.46 or bigger appeals.

Back Casa Tall in the 16:30 at Uttoxeter 1pt win at 9/52.78 Bet now

