Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Burke chaser to be electric at Killarney

Showed ability in points

Was shaping much better on handicap debut

Electric Dreamer is overpriced at Killarney

Electric Dreamer doesn't have particularly inspiring form figures but she was in the process of running well under falling on handicap debut at Limerick last time and I think she can build on that promise today.

After not being competitive in three starts over hurdles, she was switched to pointing and ran well behind subsequent maiden hurdle winner Miners Bridge on the first of two starts in that sphere and followed that with a comfortable victory.

Her jumping wasn't great in points and it badly let her down on both starts in hunter chases in January. It was a bit better when she ran in a beginners chase at this track two starts ago when outclassed and it was generally good at Limerick until she lunged at the second fence in the back straight and came down.

Cheekpieces had gone on for the first time that day and they may have played a part in Electric Dreamer travelling better and jumping slicker until the fall. They are on again today, which is a positive, and she seemed to be appreciating the quicker ground at Limerick so the conditions today should suit her too. This doesn't look a strong race for the level and I expect she will be suited by tracking the likely strong pace with Kilashee and Rudy Catrail in the field.

It might be that her jumping will be an issue for her today in this bigger field or that the fall will have left a negative impact on her but given her potential for improvement, I think Electric Dreamer is overpriced and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.