No. 6 Young Lucy (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: Peter Carberry

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Vadsa Queen is a short-priced favourite to win on her hurdling debut at Sligo this evening but it's another bumper winner who has experience over hurdles who appeals at the prices.

Young Lucy started her career over hurdles at Fairyhouse and showed a bit of ability that day and at Navan next time while not finishing off either race too strongly.

She was switched to run in bumpers after that and a tongue tie was applied for the first time at Limerick. She raced a bit keener than ideal that day and I think the very testing conditions were against her but she put up a fair effort in finishing sixth.

Young Lucy was ridden with patient tactics once again next time at Ballinrobe before a big switch at Cork on her final start in a bumper when she made the running and easily stretched away from her rivals in the home straight.

She has since run on the flat at Galway where she was slowly away and ran respectably to finish sixth despite not getting a completely clear run and hopefully that run will have put her spot on for today. I'm also hoping that they will go back to making the running with that as that's always a positive choice at this track and the return of a more experienced jockey in the saddle will help.

It may be that she just won't be as good over hurdles as her runs in bumpers and on the flat suggest she could be but I'm hoping she can improve from what she's shown so far over hurdles and any 100/304.30 or bigger appeals.

