Back Cogitate to win the 14:25 at York @ BSP 1pt
Back Mostahdaf to win the 15:35 at York @ 5/23.50 1.5pt
Back Tronador to win the 16:10 at York @ 7/17.80 1pt e/w 4 places
Back Marine Wave to win the 16:45 at York @ 8/18.80 1pt win
Back Kimngrace to win the 16:45 at York @ 10/111.00 1pt win
Since Jan 1st 2023 - Updated Monthly - Next update Sept 1st
Advised Stakes = +66.02pts ROI 8.23%
SP = -38.6pts ROI -4%
BSP = +100.2pts ROI +12.49%
