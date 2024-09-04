Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies bumper winner on hurdling debut at Kilbeggan

Showed ability in points and bumpers

Found a moderate race for hurdling debut

Nowwhatdoyouthink is overpriced at Kilbeggan

Nowwhatdoyouthink showed a good level of ability in points and bumpers and, if turning up at his best, he looks to have a good chance of making a successful hurdling debut at Kilbeggan.

He chased home subsequent Champion Bumper runner up Romeo Coolio on point debut when finishing two lengths ahead of Dedicated Hero who has since won two bumpers.

Nowwhatdoyouthink was disappointing next time when jumping poorly before bouncing back with a victory after a 196-day break on his final start in the pointing field.

He joined Paul Nolan after that and made a promising start to his rules career in a bumper at Fairyhouse, travelling strongly to challenge Argento Boy turning into the home straight before dropping away late on to finish fourth.

There was another trainer switch after that run as Nowwhatdoyouthink joined Ray Hackett and made his debut for the new yard in a bumper at Cork with a tongue tie on for the first time. He travelled smoothly to the front early in the home straight and looked to be in complete control before coming under pressure late on to hold off Getamotive.

On his latest start, Nowwhatdoyouthink travelled well for a long way in a strong bumper at the Punchestown Festival before finding little once coming under pressure around the final bend and finished tailed off.

He has had his wind done in the past and I expect a wind problem was the cause of him finishing so weakly last time so I wonder if he's had another wind op since his last run. If that is the case, he could be capable of putting in a better effort today and the ability that he's shown when at his best suggests he has a good chance in a race of this quality on hurdling debut, despite having to give weight away to most of his rivals due to his bumper win.

It might be that he will once again find little in the closing stages or that today will be more about his education on his first start over hurdles but hopefully Nowwhatdoyouthink is capable of showing his true ability and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.