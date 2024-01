Travelled well for a long way on stable debut

No. 5 That'll Be The Day (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: David Brace

Jockey: Connor Brace

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 104

That'll Be The Day was beaten 28 lengths on his first start for David Brace but he shaped better than the bare result and I think has a better chance to get off the mark over fences this afternoon than the market suggests.

He was held up in last and got in tight to the first down the back straight for the final time but after being shaken along, he quickly made headway and jumped the last in the back straight in a share of the lead. He was restrained to race back in behind the two leaders and still looked to be travelling well turning the final bend before seeming to empty quickly and he wasn't given a hard time after that.

There is a worry that he might just have a big hole in him as he stopped quite quickly in the past in Ireland too. However, the manner in which That'll Be The Day travelled for a long way suggests he still retains ability and David Brace's horses tend to need their first run after a break so I expect he will be fitter today.

It might be that he still has improvement to come on the fitness side but in a race where there are questions to answer for most of his rivals for various reasons, I think he's overpriced and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.