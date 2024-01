NAP was far better than the bare result at Kempton and can score for Moore

Back Havaila to relish having Cobden onboard

No. 6 Kotmask (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 120

Kotmask - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - wasn't seen to anything like best effect at Kempton last time when squeezed for room continuously from the fourth last on the inside rail, and that has masked what may have been a promising effort in a deeper race than this.

He had more to give on that occasion and was well backed to take the scalp of Mount Tempest when falling here in early December when travelling ominously well, so he is worth keeping the faith with off what is a workable rating of 120.

The unexposed six-year-old can land a little top-heavy, which can cause problems, but he is talented and progressive, and the move back to 2m today looks like another positive to his chances.

In receipt of weight from all, Fine Casting's jumping out to the left, and having had General Medrano in behind at Kempton despite not getting a clear crack at things, he looks good value at 3/14.00 or bigger.

No. 13 Havaila (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Anthony Charlton

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 108

It's worth keeping the faith with Havaila - 9/110.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who shaped in need of the run for us at Ascot when making his first start over hurdles since April last year and now with Harry Cobden in the saddle and returned to the scene of his excellent second to one rated much higher in the handicap he is worth keeping on side.

Granted, I expected better at Ascot, in all honesty, but he is still hard to ignore at a big price, having chased home Blueking D'Oroux - now rated 152 - at Ascot last year and Spirit D'Aunou - 24 lbs higher - here at Sandown last season.

In the hope that his latest run has blown away the cobwebs, the move up to 2m4f looks like a positive given he stays 2m on the flat, and the return to this Sandown venue, which has resulted in two-second place efforts, could easily bring the spark needed to defy this lowly rating of 108.

Harry Cobden is a positive booking, and interestingly, the cheek-pieces (which I wasn't keen on at Ascot) have been removed, and that's not surprising given he has now run three poor races in that headgear.

