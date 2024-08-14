Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Bohemian to breeze home at Beverley
Our resident tipster struck with a 9/2 winner on Sunday and is back today with a sole selection at Beverley...
-
Made challenge too soon last time
-
Likely to have favourable tactical setup
-
Bohemian Breeze is overpriced at Beverley
Beverley - 16:50 - Back Bohemian Breeze
Bohemian Breeze looks to have responded well to cheekpieces being applied in his last three starts and he has a good chance to gain a first win of the year today.
When racing over C&D two starts ago, he got trapped with just over two furlongs to go and had no chance to get a clear run, while having a barging match with Dr Foster, and eventually got so badly hampered by that rival that he was left with no chance late on and finished sixth.
Bohemian Breeze had no worries about getting a clear run on his latest start at Carlisle but he travelled so well into contention over that slightly longer trip that Joanna Mason couldn't help but hit the front too soon. Bohemian Breeze got to the lead on the bridle two furlongs out but couldn't put the race beyond his rivals and was caught late on.
The likely tactical setup of this race should see Bohemian Breeze tracking the leaders, either on or near the inside rail, in a fairly steadily run or there's the possibility that if nothing else wants to go on then he could get a soft lead so he's likely to be in an advantageous position either way.
It might be that he is vulnerable to one of the less experienced rivals or that he won't get a clear run once again but I think he could be too good for this level of opposition and any 11/43.75 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 183.00pts
Returned: 162.15pts
P/L: -20.85pts
