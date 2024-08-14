Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Wednesday including 11/4 Beverley tip

Katie Midwinter has two selections at Beverley

Consistent Bella Love can break her maiden

Orbaan should prove tough to beat

Kodiac filly, Bella Love, was purchased for 30,000gns as a yearling, and has shown promise in three ourtings to date. On debut she finished a length second to Lesley's Boy, who won on his following start too, before placing third in a fourteen runner contest at Thirsk, when only beaten by three-quarters-of-a-length.

The winner on her second start, Alpha Magic, hasn't yet reappeared, but the second-placed American Style has finished second to Scatter Penny, whose surprise debut victory, at odds of 22/123.00, has produced multiple subsequent winners.

American Style had previously finished a head second to Pentle Bay, now rated 95 following his second to Bedtime Story in the Chesham Stakes, when 40/141.00 on his second outing. That form has plenty of substance, as does Bella Love's most recent run when a length-and-a-half behind promising filly Mademoiselle.

Shane Gray has won twice on the yard's juveniles this term, plus finished among the first four on another nine occasions, from fourteen total rides. Considering Bella Love's consistency so far in three starts, there's enough to suggest that she shouldn't be too far away once again, and could break her maiden tag at the fourth time of asking for Craig Lidster, at odds of 11/43.75.

Recommended Bet Back Bella Love in the 14:15 Beverley SBK 11/4

The experienced Orbaan is on a handy mark of 87, 6lbs higher than winning at Carlisle in June at odds of 7/18.00, unchanged from a luckless appearance in the Golden Mile at Goodwood. He was stuck on the rail with no possible way out, but had been well supported in the market beforehand to go off at odds of 17/29.50.

The likable type is worth sticking with, especially if he is to take up his entry at York's Ebor Festival next week, as he has done for the last four years, ever since joining the David O'Meara yard. He is handicapped to win, and has won when rated much higher in the past.

The nine-year-old has proven he still retains plenty of ability, and there have been excuses for a number of his below par efforts in the earlier stages of the season. He appeared in with a huge chance on his most recent run, in tough company, therefore should take all of the beating in calmer waters here.