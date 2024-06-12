Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Betties to bounce back at Kempton
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Kempton...
Returning to more suitable test
Likely good pace to close into
Betties Boy is overpriced at Kempton
Kempton - 18:40 - Back Betties Bay
Betties Bay
- J: Joshua Bryan
- T: Georgina Nicholls
- F:
Betties Bay drops back in trip and returns to the all weather this evening and I think that could see her bounce back to a better level of form.
She ran well in a handicap off a 4lb higher mark over C&D on her first start of the season when finishing third having been dropped out the back of the field from her wide draw.
Betties Bay found listed company too strong next time at Lingfield when running respectably to finish sixth before switching to the turf. I thought she never looked comfortable at Newmarket and she ran well for a long way at Goodwood last time before not seeing out the trip.
I think tonight's test could be more suitable for her and she is likely to have a good pace to close into. She also may be able to race handier than she did over C&D earlier in the year as she isn't drawn so wide today.
It might be that a few of her rivals are too progressive for her or that she isn't completely straightforward but I think she's worth taking a chance on now facing a more suitable scenario and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 129.00pts
Returned: 92.30pts
P/L: -36.70pts
