Daryl Carter's Tips: Winter to be crowned Hamilton winner on Wednesday

One Wednesday selection

Fast final sectionals point to Winter being ready to strike

Return to fast ground a positive

Winter Crown - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression at Redcar that he was ready to strike when running on behind the useful class-dropped Dakota Gold in a race not run to suit. He was undone by being held up at the rear of the field and the winner controlling the race from the outset. Still, he did well to get within two lengths of the winner, hitting the line hard and recording the fastest final three furlongs in the race. Conditions would have been against him, and moving back to a quicker surface is a big positive, having shown improved form when tackling quicker ground last term.

On the latest evidence, the low-mileage four-year-old looks ready to figure from a handy mark on the balance of last season's form, and today's stiff six furlongs should prove right up his street.

The excellent Jason Hart takes over in the saddle, and this race should provide an ideal pace setup. How Impressive, Jordan Electrics and Catherine Chroi are all likely to force the issue and ensure a good true gallop.

Many times last season, the selection was better than the bare result, notably in a hot Class 3 at Chester when doing superbly well from a wide draw in stall 14 on unfavoured ground behind the useful Radio Goo Goo, who is now 14lb higher in the handicap.

There is plenty to like about the Julie Camacho runner in this 0-80 who should hold too much speed for his rivals. Sacred Falls is in good heart and can provide the chief threat. At 5/23.50 or bigger the selection looks like the correct play.