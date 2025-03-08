Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Bere to break his hurdling duck at Sandown

Lucky Bere has run well in defeat in all three starts over hurdles and I think he's capable of building on that on handicap debut now switched to a stiffer track.

He lacked the speed to go with Moutarde on hurdling debut at Kempton and was ridden much handier at the same track next time when not quite having the necessary turn of foot in the closing stages. It was a similar story last time at Warwick when a very close third and the winner of that race has since won again by a wide margin.

The stiff finish at Sandown will likely see Lucky Bere to better effect in the closing stages and he can take a step forward from what he's show so far and his chance is boosted by the concerns over whether his rivals can run up to their best. Melon has jumped and hung left-handed in three starts over hurdles so there's a doubt over whether he will be as good now going right-handed. Narragansett, Midnight Rumble and Risk It All can be very keen so while the latter would be a significant danger if settling better in a hood, there have to be doubts over those three. Galactic Charm ran terribly at Cheltenham even allowing for the step up in grade while it was a weak race that Volakes finished third in last time.

It may be that the quirkiness Lucky Bere has shown when coming under pressure will let him down and he may need a return to headgear to show his best in this sphere but I think the market is underestimating his potential for improvement today and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Lucky Bere in the 13:15 at Sandown 1pt win SBK 6/1

Not So Woolly is another horse who I think will be suited by a return to a stiffer track as he makes his handicap debut in the EBF Final.

He caught the eye on his first two starts over hurdles when not given a particularly hard time, with the steady pace at Lingfield also not helping his cause. He stepped up on that when finishing third behind Belliano at Ascot two starts ago and faces that rival on 8lb better terms today.

While Not So Woolly was beaten as an odds-on favourite at Taunton last time, I thought the track didn't suit and his chance wasn't helped when Go West was able to steal a few lengths at the start and Not So Woolly could never put in a serious challenge.

He has looked a bit green and gangly in the closing stages on a few occasions so the application of cheekpieces for the first time will hopefully see him be more straightforward and while I think he may ideally want a bit softer ground, I think he's overpriced given the potential for improvement. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Not So Woolly in the 13:50 at Sandown 0.5pt e/w SBK 14/1

Off The Jury certainly wasn't straightforward at Wetherby last time when hanging right and running out at the last but I think the return to a right-handed track and a big field could see him run well at a big price.

He ran well on hurdling debut at Aintree when behind Mister Meggit and had a couple of today's rivals in third and fourth. While it seemed very disappointing at the time that Jax Junior had beaten him so easily at Doncaster, that rival is now rated 137 and that small field scenario was unlikely to see the keen-going Off The Jury at his best.

A couple of small errors at the final two hurdles didn't help his cause when a close third at Wincanton two starts ago and the wind op between that and his latest run at Wetherby seemed to have a positive impact.

He is clearly tricky and there's the negative of David Maxwell riding off levels with professionals but I think this big field and likely strong pace could see Off The Jury to best effect and I think the market has overreacted to the negative sides to his chance. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.