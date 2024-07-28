Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Bay to follow up at Deauville

Deauville Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Sunday

Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at Deauville.

  • Promise on both starts

  • Hopefully can get a clear run sooner

  • Bravo Bay is overpriced at Deauville

Deauville - 16:35 - Back Bravo Bay

Angeal is favourite for the Prix Six Perfections at Deauville and she is unbeaten in two starts but I think she is one to take on. While she beat Bravo Bay and Relaxx on debut, I thought those two looked likely to be better in time.

Relaxx won comfortably on her next start at Chantilly when there was a change of tactics and she made all in good style. My concern with her today is they have now put a hood on and I can't see a reason why she would need one. That could blunt her enthusiasm and she may not repeat the Chantilly effort as a result.

Bravo Bay also won next time. She won by a far narrower margin but I thought she did well to win having only got a clear run late on. She had looked very green on debut when finishing behind Angeal and Relaxx and is was encouraging that she raced far more professionally early on to gain a good position behind the leader.

I think today's race is likely to be run at a better pace than the Saint Cloud race with four of these potentially wanting to lead or race very handily and that could set the race up well for Bravo Bay given how strong she was through the line at Saint Cloud. She is also drawn in stall five today so hopefully that will mean Theo Bachelot will find it easier to gain a clear run on her rather than being trapped on the inside again. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Bravo Bay in the 16:35 at Deauville 1pt win

SBK5/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 171.50pts

Returned: 150.85pts

P/L: -20.65pts

