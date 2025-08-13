Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Amigo to be a punter's friend at 9/1

Salisbury
Rhys has two selections on Wednesday

Rhys Williams has analysed Wednesday's racing and has two selections at Salisbury at up to 16/1...

  • Ambiente Amigo finished just behind favourite last time

  • Likely good pace to suit her today

  • Ambiente Amigo is overpriced at Salisbury

Salisbury - 16:30 - Back Ambiente Amigo

Ambiente Amigo finished just behind Revoir at York last time and the market is underestimating her chance in this listed contest.

I thought she did well to win at Nottingham earlier in the season when held up in a slowly run race over this trip. She was in too deep in a Group 2 at York next time and I think making the running in a strong Listed race at Haydock and the drop back to a mile for the Kensington Palace didn't suit her.

On her latest start at York, the steady pace wasn't ideal for her and she was a bit keen at times in the first half of the race. She came under pressure two furlongs out and responded well but couldn't put in a challenge to those who had been ridden much handier.

This race is likely to be run at a much stronger pace and that should suit Ambiente Amigo if they repeat the patient tactics so she can build on the promise of her latest run. I have a slight concern about her going right-handed as she can drift left under pressure but she's overpriced, given the quality of her opposition, and any 15/28.50 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Ambiente Amigo in the 16:30 at Salisbury 0.5pt e/w

SBK9/1

Salisbury - 17:00 - Back Baynoona

This is another race that is likely to be well run and Baynoona could run better than her big price suggests.

Having shown some promise for Harry Charlton, she took a while to get going for her new yard before showing more at Wolverhampton over six furlongs on her final run of last year despite the trip looking far too sharp.

Both of her runs at Bath this year have been fairly promising and suggested she wanted further than a mile but the 1m6f at Les Landes last time was too much for her. The drop back to 1m2f today could be ideal for her and they won't need to be as keen to ride her handily, as was the case over shorter, so hopefully she can get into a better rhythm early on behind the leading group.

It may be that Baynoona wants a bit softer ground but the market is overlooking the potential for this race to set up ideally for her and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Baynoona in the 17:00 at Salisbury 0.5pt win

SBK16/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 240.00pts

Returned: 372.82pts

P/L: +132.82pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

