Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies a winning pointer in the bumper at Worcester

Worcester Racecourse
Our racing expert has one selection on Wednesday

Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Worcester...

  • Showed ability in points

  • Likely to be suited by test of speed

  • Getaway Vic is overpriced at Worcester

Worcester - 15:53 - Back Getaway Vic

The Bowen yard had an ex-pointer win a bumper at this track last week on his first start for them and I think Getaway Vic has a good chance to do the same.

He didn't show much on debut before taking a step forward at Loughanmore. He made much of the running that day before being headed and getting in a barging match with Ballybow approaching the last. Getaway Vic was only a length behind jumping the last but landed awkwardly and faded away to finish fifth.

Getaway Vic was ridden with similar tactics on his latest start at Toomebridge. He raced a bit keenly in front and his jumping wasn't too slick at times but he was still in a share of the lead with Walking On A Dream approaching two out. On the very long run to the last, he easily quickened away from that rival and went on to win by seven lengths.

That sharp track looked to play to his strengths and I think the test of speed that a bumper provides is likely to suit him given the qualities that he showed in points.

It could be that one of the newcomers is above average for this time of year but the others that have run don't set a particularly high standard and Getaway Vic looks to have the ability to be competitive in a race of this quality. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Getaway Vic in the 15:53 at Worcester 1pt win

SBK5/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 144.00pts

Returned: 103.40pts

P/L: -40.60pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

