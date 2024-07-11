Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies a late closer in the finale at Newmarket

Newmarket
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Newmarket...

  • Likely tactical setup to suit

  • Plenty of his rivals ran below form last time

  • Repertoire is overpriced at Newmarket

Newmarket - 17:20 - Back Repertoire

The closing handicap at Newmarket looks likely to be well run and I think that can suit Repertoire who has been running consistently well this season.

After two good runs in defeat at Ascot and Newmarket, he was poorly positioned in a steadily run race at Doncaster when finishing behind Twirling and was unable to make a serious challenge to those that had been ridden much handier.

His latest run at Goodwood was in an amateur riders race and Repertoire was a long way behind in second last entering the home straight. He made up plenty of ground on the far side, which possibly wasn't the best place to be, but couldn't quite catch Double Time and finished third.

I think the return to a straight mile is likely to suit Repertoire and there are quite a few in this who tend to lead or race handily so hopefully he will get the good pace that he ideally wants to close into. He's also been performing consistently well this season whereas the majority of his rivals are having to bounce back from poor runs and/or have doubts over the trip. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Repertoire in the 17:20 at Newmarket 1pt e/w @

SBK12/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 157.50pts

Returned: 142.60pts

P/L: -14.90pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

