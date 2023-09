Showed some ability on the flat

Looks the type to take to hurdling

Evans Secret is overpriced at Gowran

No. 3 Evans Secret SBK 28/1 EXC 60 Trainer: Mark McNiff, Ireland

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Conditions are set to be very testing at Gowran this afternoon and in the opening maiden hurdle, I'm not convinced that will be ideal for some of those at the head of the market. Given the potential for those to flop as a result of that, I'm looking at the opposite end of the market and there are a couple that appeal.

Evans Secret failed to win in five starts on the flat and was only rated 66 in that sphere but I think he could be the type to take a big step forward now switched to hurdling.

He ran well for a long way at Sligo on his return from 330-day break and ran respectably on both subsequent starts in handicaps at Galway. In the first of those races, he was held up and still only had one horse behind him turning out of the back straight. He made some headway climbing out of the dip and continued to stay on well, despite never troubling the leaders, to finish fifth.

I think the very steady pace on his last start over that same C&D was against him. He was able to race much handier on this occasion and was in a close third turning out of the back straight but he was a little outpaced when the sprint started up the hill and couldn't quite match the pace of his rivals late on, finishing sixth while only being beaten two lengths.

Physically, Evans Secret looks the type to switch to jumping with no issue and I think he will find this a more suitable test than the tracks he's been running at on the flat.

There is always the chance that he won't jump well on his hurdling debut and these could be extreme conditions that even horses who wants soft ground won't handle but at a huge price I think he's worth a small bet to become yet another horse by Nathaniel to make a successful switch from the flat to jumping. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Evans Secret in the 14:05 at Gowran 0.5pt e/w at 66/167.00 Bet now

No. 11 Sharetheknowledge (Ire) SBK 66/1 EXC 130 Trainer: P. Tobin, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

At an even bigger price, I can't let Sharetheknowledge go unbacked given he's likely to find this a more suitable test than the three miles over fences he was faced with in points.

On his debut at Dromahane, he was jumped across at the first before taking up a narrow advantage at the second. He lost a little ground after a circuit and dropped back into third, with some slight mistakes not helping, and he continued in that position until dropping away quickly after four out and was pulled up.

He showed more on his second start at Bartlemy in a steadily run race. He raced wide and frequently lost ground at the fences on the first circuit before pulling his way into a share of the lead. He was still in that position heading to three out but was eased going into the fence and then made a terrible mistake, which caused him to drop back into fifth. Driven along entering the home straight, he rallied a little before another mistake at the last and he finished fourth.

Both of those performances suggest that the drop to two miles and the far smaller obstacles will be more suitable for Sharetheknowledge and he could take a step forward from the bare form as a result of that.

It may be that today will be another step along on his education and it could be that low grade handicaps will be where he shows his ability in the long run but I think he's worth a small bet at such a huge price given he's shown some ability and any 50/151.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Sharetheknowledge in the 14:05 at Gowran 0.5pt e/w at 300/1301.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Friday tips here.