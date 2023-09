Appleby can get the day off to a good start with unexposed lady

Lion's Pride is going the right way and has lots more to offer

BodorgAn can prove well handicapped back at HQ

No. 11 (4) Silver Lady SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The first race on the card at Newmarket appeals from a betting perspective.

Coppice - who has been disappointing both times at this Newmarket venue - is heading the betting and having a little to prove at the head of the market after her Sandown flop (saddle slipped). She needs to be taken on.

Queen For You has proven consistent rather than progressive and was well positioned at Sandown to look better than she was, and this track must be a concern with her high head carriage, so it might be worth siding with the unexposed Silver Lady - 11/43.70 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Charlie Appleby's runner has only had the two starts and has been off the track for 133 days, but her form is already up there with the strongest of these with her half-length third to Sounds Of Heaven at York back in May.

That run was worth an upgrade, considering she pulled hard for much of the contest and still battled on gamely.

You can bet your bottom dollar (US-themed pun there) that this race has been the target for her, considering connections enjoy great success at this meeting, and the first time hood is a good reason to see further progress on this third outing.

Appleby has had 73 individual runners in a hood, recording 28 victories for a 38% strike rate. The fact that the well-bred Silver Lady returns to this Rowley Mile venue, where she was such an impressive winner on debut, should be considered another tick in the box.

Tarawa is feared most, with Potapova having had ideal conditions at Sandown and failing to finish the job last time.

Back the selection at 11/43.70 or bigger.

13:50 Newmarket - Back Silver Lady @ 11/43.70 Bet now

No. 5 (6) Lion's Pride SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

This is a competitive race, but New London has a little to prove at the top of this market, having failed to dictate a slowly run race in Germany last time, and that race really could have worked out better. With the tongue-tie returning, he may be better at Newmarket, but giving seven pounds to the lightly raced Lion's Pride - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - will take a lot of work.

The three-year-old did remarkably well behind Candleford at Salisbury, given he pulled extremely hard when held up off a steady pace and then found himself poorly positioned when making a challenge widest off all down the straight.

Still, that narrow third to Candleford recorded his career-best RPR of 112 (12lbs), improved on his Kempton romp over the subsequent Melrose winner Middle Earth. He was outstanding at Kempton and left the impression at Windsor that he had far more to offer, yet having had just three starts.

Given the circumstances, his latest effort was worth a considerable upgrade, and today looks like an excellent opportunity to put that right and get back to winning ways. In the hope that Frankie Dettori is more positive than Kieran O'Neill was last time, he will take some stopping on these terms.

Back the selection at 2/12.94 or bigger.

17:20 Newmarket - Back Lion's Pride @ 5/23.50 Bet now

No. 4 (2) Young Fire (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82



Young Fire - 7/17.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a good spot of value here with optimum conditions and down in grade, but the key to him is returning to this Haydock venue with form figures of 135413117 and of those with soft in the going description they read 341117.

All of the above came off higher ratings other than his comfortable success earlier this year, and he has proven this term when winning four times that he retains plenty of ability at the age of eight.

His last three RPRS at this venue read 89, 101 and 97, and a repeat of any of those that have come in stronger races than today's will be good enough to suffice.

He has optimum conditions to go well and has been missed in the market in favour of the three-year-olds who have shown stagnant form.

Back him at 4/14.80 or bigger.

17:25 Haydock - Back Young Fire @ 7/17.80 Bet now

No. 8 (9) Bodorgan (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 85

In These Shoes has indicated that she is ahead of the handicapper on a couple of recent starts and is feared most, but coming from off the pace here is no easy feat.

That won't be a concern for backers of the frustrating Bodorgan - 7/24.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who gave the impression he had more to offer at Haydock last time when running on again at the finish when third to Kathab.

He came good this time last year and has been shown to have a good effect on this Newmarket Rowley Mile course with a four-length win on his final start as a two-year-old and a narrow third in a very strong Maiden (staying on at the finish). He clearly likes this venue, and William Buick back in the saddle is another positive.

He has a bigger performance in him, and the handicapper has given him a chance by leaving him on the same mark of 85 for his last outing while this extra furlong back at a stiff track, which will play to his stamina strengths.

Back him at 7/24.40 and no shorter.