Selection showed promise on point debut

Sharper test likely to suit

Backfromtheraces is overpriced at Naas

No. 3 Backfromtheraces (Ire) SBK 200/1 EXC 500 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: J. P. O'Sullivan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Four horses dominate the market in the mares maiden hurdle at Naas but there's a rules debutant at a big price who I think could be more of a danger to them than the market suggests.

Backfromtheraces made her debut in a mares maiden point at Lisronagh last month and she showed more ability than her finishing position suggests.

She initially set off at the head of the chasing pack behind front running Jazzie De Chaillac early on but soon broke away from the main pack herself and was tracking that rival after a circuit. She continued in that position, a long way ahead of the rest, until the main group closed right up at three out.

Jazzie De Chaillac quickly dropped away but Backfromtheraces stayed in touch a little longer before being quickly left behind in the home straight.

Jazzie De Chaillac has since stepped up on the bare form of that run when finishing fourth in a mares maiden hurdle and I think Backfromtheraces could do likewise today having run a very similar race to that rival.

She certainly looked in need of a sharper test having raced too keenly and not seen out the trip. She made some mistakes, so the switch to hurdling can help too. I'm hoping they will look to ride her handily once again given the obvious benefit of that in a maiden hurdle.

It might be that she's just not up to the class of some of her rivals and that this is too much of a drop back in trip and something like 2m4f would be more suitable but she's too big given her potential for improvement and any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Backfromtheraces in the 13:45 at Naas 0.5pt e/w at 80/181.00 Bet now

Read Daryl Carter's Thursday tips here.