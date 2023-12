Daryl Carter has two Thursday bets

Take on Blood Destiny at Naas

The best bet comes from Newcastle @ 3/1 4.00

No. 1 Heart Wood (Fr) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Heart Wood - 11/82.38 on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a spot of value to take on the four-year-old Blood Destiny. Having run a blinder on seasonal return 32 days ago behind the useful Grangeclare West and having finished with running left, better is expected today.

That form has taken a couple of boosts from the third and the fifth, and while there were four fences omitted here at Naas last time, he jumped particularly well and wasn't favoured by the race, turning into somewhat of a dash.

He will handle conditions, having experienced a deep surface in France, and his attitude to pull clear of the remainder from the back of the last suggests he is more than capable of paying his way this season.

With that seasonal return under his belt, a race-fitness advantage over his main market rival, and the form of his Navan run well over a year ago when second to Hollow Games looking strong, there's reason to think he is overpriced.

Taking on a horse I fell in love with last season in Blood Destiny is not easy. Still, naturally, the Willie Mullins runner comes with a tax, and it's not conclusive that the form of his Juvenile season is strong enough to warrant such a short price on chase debut. The fact that he was very free last term dampens enthusiasm for taking such a short price, and his jumping will need to be A1 to live with the Henry de Bromhead runner.

11:30 Naas - Back Heart Wood @ 11/82.38 Bet now

No. 4 War Soldier (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 119

This is a poor race, and this might be a good opportunity for War Soldier - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to get back on the up on this seasonal return with conditions no problem and returning to the scene of a couple of his victories.

He ran below par at Ayr at the back end of last season. Still, he went off as short as 2/13.00 for a good class 3 contest (Lebowski six lengths behind in fifth @ 10/111.00) at this venue under similar conditions prior. Although only managing third, he paid for trying to chase the runaway leader too early.

Still, he thrived at this time last season and has won fresh, while his seasonal return in 2022 on hurdle debut at Wetherby saw him a massive eye-catcher behind Ukantango when given too much to do.

Today's race is weak, and his mark looks very fair on the balance of his two Novice Hurdle victories at Haydock and Newcastle last season, so he is a confident choice to make a winning return to action.

Back him at 9/43.25 or bigger.