Showed promise on point debut

Could find this a more suitable test

Where's My Jet is overpriced at Galway

No. 12 Where's My Jet (Ire) SBK 35/1 EXC 22 Trainer: C. W. J. Farrell, Ireland

Jockey: Mr S. Cavanagh

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

The early market for the bumper at Galway has picked up the chance of the more obvious ex-pointer in If You Let Me but it's completely ignored the potential for another ex-pointer to make an impact on rules debut.

Where's My Jet made his debut at Kirkistown in February and showed some ability. He was held up in a slightly detached last for the first two circuits before making a little headway going out on to the final circuit. However, he made a mistake at a crucial time at three out as the pace was continuing to lift. Pushed along on landing, he recovered and moved into a very close third leaving the back straight but he couldn't go with Jhentong Enki approaching the home straight and came home in second.

While he was no match for the impressive winner, this was an encouraging debut from Where's My Jet considering he was poorly positioned in a steadily run race and made a mistake at a crucial time. He was subsequently sent to the Cheltenham February Sale but was led out unsold at £72,000 which isn't surprising as asking for more than that looked a bit on the ambitious side even allowing for the current state of the market.

Where's My Jet is bred to be more suited by today's test than running in a point and I thought he was ridden as though they were worried about him not staying at Kirkistown. They may also feel more confident in being able to have him much handier today and I think that would be a suitable choice.

It might be that he doesn't go on the very testing ground or that this is a bit on the warm side for him but I think the market has overlooked his chance and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Where's My Jet in the 20:20 at Galway 0.5pt e/w at 66/167.00 Bet now

